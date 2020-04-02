Saudi Arabia and Russia Throw Cold Oil on Trumps Tweets

With Trump’s tweet, WTI crude spiked higher from 22.30 to 27.16.

April 2, 2020 11:24 PM

Saudi Arabia and Russia Throw Cold Oil on Trump's Tweets

Since March 9th, WTI Crude Oil and Brent Oil have been falling at a rapid pace, initially as Russia had scoffed at OPEC regarding an oil supply cut, and later as Saudi Arabia decided they would begin to pump as much oil as possible.  Price had dropped as much as 55% in March, briefly trading below $20 towards the end of the month. 

However, WTI Crude Oil was up roughly 21% to high as 27.16 as US President Trump said he spoke with Russian President Putin yesterday and the Saudi Crown Prince today and expects them to announce an oil production cut of 10-15 million barrels per day.  However, President Trump may have mis-tweeted as the Saudi official release was a little more subdued, calling for OPEC+ to hold an emergency meeting with the aim of “seeking a fair agreement” (no date has been set).  Saudi Arabia said they would like the US, Canada, Mexico, and other G-20 countries to join in with any cuts.   In addition,  the Kremlin has said Putin has not agreed to a cut, or even spoke to the Saudi Crown Price.  However, the fact that Saudi Arabi wants an emergency meeting to discuss oil output production is constructive for the price of oil (however no date has been set)! 

With Trump’s tweet, WTI crude spiked higher from 22.30 to 27.16.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, the RSI moved back into neutral territory.  Price stalled right at horizontal resistance and began pulling back as the “details” of Trumps tweet began to circulate.  The next level of resistance is horizontal resistance near 30.00.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, price pulled back to 25.00, which is horizontal support.  Fibonacci retracement levels from March 30th lows to todays highs immediate support levels at 24.10, 23.15, and 22.20, before reaching a horizontal support at 21.72.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With today’s move higher, what could be next?  Perhaps we may see price chop within todays range over the next few days until the next bit of news comes out.  If Russia were to participate in talks, one would expect oil prices to move higher.  If talks don’t end up taking place or even worse, they fail,  oil prices could be back below 20.00.


Related tags: Brent Crude Oil OPEC Trump

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.