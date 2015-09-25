santos produces its first lng gas on time and on budget 2269502015

Takeover bidders, including Japanese corporations, circling the company


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 25, 2015 11:46 AM
Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) announced on September 24 its first production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Curtis Island, Queensland, on schedule and within budget.

Santos’ two-train LNG project will have the capacity, once both trains are operational, to produce 7.8 million tonnes of LNG annually. The first train commenced production yesterday, while the second is expected to come on line by the end of the year.

“We said we’d produce first LNG around the end of the third quarter, and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer David Knox. “Our upstream facilities are fully operational and performing well, we’re producing LNG on Curtis Island, and we’re now looking forward to safely delivering our first LNG cargo in the coming weeks. Project revenue is underpinned by binding long-term LNG sales contracts covering more than 90 per cent of the plant’s capacity.”

The US$18.5 billion (AU$26.6 billion) project is a joint venture between Santos (30 per cent interest), Petronas (27.5 per cent), Total (27.5 per cent) and KOGAS (15 per cent).

Mr. Knox is to soon depart Santos, paying the price for the massive drop in its share price, though the crash in crude oil prices may be more to blame for the slide in the company’s fortunes. Nonetheless, he claimed credit for the successful implementation of the Curtis Island LNG project.

Speaking to the Australian, he said: “It puts us on a playing field alongside a small list of other companies who operate LNG projects, and Santos becomes now not just an Australian oil and gas company but an Asian ­player. It’s an important transition for a firm which started its roots 50 to 60 years ago in the Cooper Basin.”

Santos has made no secret of the fact that it is looking to sell assets to shore up a balance sheet battered by the oil slump and burdened by an AU$9 billion debt mountain. Deutsche and Lazard are currently conducting a strategic review to pinpoint assets which could be divested.

Meanwhile, the Australian Business Review reported that PetroChina, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation subsidiary Kufpec and several Japanese trading houses are likely to enter the fray to snap up Santos’ assets, with PE stalwarts such as Blackstone, The Carlyle Group and KKR also said to be interested. Pexco, Thailand’s PTTEP, a Dutch-owned business based in Malaysia, and a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, perhaps Khazanah Nasional Berhad, are said to be keen on Santos’ Asian assets.

Shares in Santos closed Thursday at AU$4.82, down 0.62 per cent.

