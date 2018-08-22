S32 Declining prices

S32 reporting Thursday the 23rd August

South32 has found an acceptable way to spend its cash pile, a full purchase of Canadian outfit Arizona Mining it doesn’t already own at a 50 percent premium, this harks back to the “buy everything” methodology miners used a decade ago, that eventually created balance sheet stress.

Spending $1.6 billion on zinc and lead resources that investors only last week valued at below $1 billion only makes economic and strategic sense if you believe that commodities price will remain stronger for longer.

However three-month prices on the London Metal Exchange are down by an average of 0.7%. Prices are being weighed down by US trade policy and slow/slowing global economic growth and have been in a general decline for many months.

In another area of S32, a gas leak scare saw a 24 percent fall in fourth-quarter coking coal output, underpinned by restricted mining at its Appin coal mine. Output fell to 1.1 million tonnes in the June quarter from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier, beating company guidance and many analysts were expecting output to come in under the 1.0 million tonne level.

It seems the resource sector has several head winds at the moment with a rising US Dollar moving other currencies around and the Trade stoush between China and the US, add in a slowing global economy.

For a turn around it really does require this uncertainty to be removed, a big ask at this point in time.

The Weekly chart of S32 only reflects market sentiment around slowing demand and uncertainty of the trade war between the US and everyone else.

The issue with the Weekly price movement on this chart started with the Fake move above the $4.00 resistance level, the following lower high has led to lower prices. With a retest of the $3.08 support level well underway following the failure of price to move back above the $3.70 resistance level. The Primary trend for S32 is down.

The Relative strength indicator shows a decline since May and recently moving below the key “50” level only suggests further weakness.