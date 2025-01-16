S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?

Investors are closely monitoring key macroeconomic indicators, including jobless claims and retail sales data today, for clues about the health of the US economy and the Fed’s policy trajectory. For as long as we don’t see big surprises, mildly positive surprises in these areas could reinforce the market’s optimism and provide further fuel for the S&P 500.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 12:00 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The S&P 500 appears poised to extend its rally following a strong performance in the first half of this week. Wednesday’s gains, spurred by slightly cooler inflation data suggesting a potential rate cut in July from the Federal Reserve, have energized the market. The technical S&P 500 analysis is also looking a lot healthier after the big recovery, but traders will now be eyeing upcoming data releases and earnings reports to gauge whether the index can sustain this upward momentum.

 

Earnings, Data and Yields in the Spotlight

 

Investors are closely monitoring key macroeconomic indicators, including jobless claims and retail sales data today, for clues about the health of the US economy and the Fed’s policy trajectory. For as long as we don’t see big surprises, mildly positive surprises in these areas could reinforce the market’s optimism and provide further fuel for the S&P 500. Additionally, the earnings season is intensifying. Major players in the financial sector like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley have reported forecast-beating results. Robust earnings from financial heavyweights could are addition additional support to the index. But watch those bond yields as they are starting to creep back higher after Wednesday’s data-driven drop. So far, investors have taken rising yields in their stride, but it is something that could ultimately haunt markets at some later point in time.

 

For now, sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. In Europe, markets were bolstered by Richemont’s impressive performance, as the luxury goods maker’s shares surged nearly 20% on strong jewellery sales. This bullish outlook was complemented by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s projections, which have raised hopes for sustained AI-driven growth in the tech sector. US investors will be watching closely to see if this momentum carries into Wall Street trading.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

Geopolitics and Fed Commentary

 

Geopolitics probably also played a pivotal role in the stock market recovery, with Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal set to take effect on January 19, potentially marking a step toward regional stability. This progress, while not directly market-related, may contribute to improved global risk sentiment.

 

On the monetary policy front, recent comments from Federal Reserve officials have provided a clearer picture of the central bank’s outlook. Fed’s Williams noted that rising bond yields do not necessarily signal a shift in inflation expectations, while Fed’s Goolsbee highlighted progress in controlling inflation. These measured statements suggest the Fed is cautiously optimistic, reinforcing the market’s belief in a potential rate cut around summer.

 

Technical S&P 500 analysis: Key Levels to Watch

 

S&P 500 analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

The S&P 500 technical outlook has been bolstered somewhat following Wednesday’s rally, which further eroded the bears’ control. Now, the index is testing the resistance trendline of a falling wedge continuation pattern just beneath the key 5,983 to 6,000 resistance area. This pattern, often seen as bullish, has traders speculating on the potential for a breakout. However, the lower highs observed in recent weeks signal caution.

 

Support levels to watch include 5,916, which acted as a strong resistance last Friday when robust jobs data weighed on markets. Should this level falter, the focus shifts to 5,880, Tuesday’s high. A decisive break below this threshold would be bearish.

 

Conversely, breaking above that 5983-6,000 resistance range could open the door for further gains, potentially paving the way to a new record high.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Stocks Indices SPX 500 US 500 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM
WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
Today 02:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Research
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:00 PM
    stocks_03
    S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 10, 2025 03:30 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US Dollar In Focus for the Election: Rates, Stocks Set for Volatility
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 4, 2024 04:30 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Grind as Yields Jump into the Election, FOMC
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 3, 2024 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.