Royal Mail At 20 Month High Ahead of H1 Results

Of the 12 analysts watching the stock in the Financial Times, analysts were equally split with their recommendations:4 rate buy4 rate sell4 rate neutralThis indecisiveness surrounding the stock is doing it few favours. Management need to show a strong strategic direction and hit targets on the cost cutting programme before we can expect too many changes here.

Chart thoughts

Royal Mail has put in a solid recovery from its mid-March low, surging to an 18-month high of 283p in the previous session. Royal Mail trades comfortably above its 50, 100 & 200 sma on the daily chart suggesting that there could be more buying on the cards. Resistance can be seen at 295p prior to 310p from Feb 2019.

The 50 sma offered solid support during the October pullback. Should Royal Mail’s results disappoint on Thursday, the 50 sma, today at 245, could offer support. However, a break-through this level could open the door to horizontal support at 220p. A break through here would be needed to negate the current bullish trend.