Royal Dutch Shell under pressure after Q2 trading update

Royal Dutch Shell's profitability is being eroded by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2020 2:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Royal Dutch Shell under pressure after Q2 trading update

Royal Dutch Shell's profitability is being eroded by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry. Shell increases write-downs from $15 billion to $22 billion after tax to recognize the colossal impact of the crisis on demand for oil.  The company said: "Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be between 3,500 and 4,500 thousand barrels per day”.

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price remains stuck in a short term trading range between 18.7E and 13.4E. The bearish gap opened on the 9th of March still maintains a downward pressure. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is below its neutrality area at 50%. The stock price just fell below its 20/50DMAs. As long as 18.7E is resistance, the risk of a break below 13.4E will remain high. A break below 13.4E would trigger a bearish acceleration towards March low at 10.3E. Only a push above 18.7E would reverse the downtrend.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Coronavirus Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.