Royal Dutch Shell shares under pressure

From a chartist point of view, the stock price validated a rising wedge pattern calling for a correction move. The theoretical target is set at 14E. In case of a break below 14E, eye 12.6E. The daily RSI fell below 50% and is capped by a declining trend line. Prices need to push above 16E to reinstate a bullish bias with 18.7E as target.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



