Rivian IPO: How does RIVN’s first week compare to TSLA’s?

If we’re looking at first-week performance only, RIVN is DRAMATICALLY outperforming TSLA...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 18, 2021 2:44 AM
Electric vehicle charging
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

By definition, it’s not every day or even every year (heck, it’s barely every decade) that you see the biggest IPO in nine years.

As my colleague Ben Lobel noted in his initial pre-IPO article, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) raised nearly $12B based on its official IPO price of $78/share, the largest amount raised since Facebook’s (FB) $16B in 2012. While this figure is staggering, Rivian may nonetheless have left billions on the table based on the first week’s price action!

As the 15-min chart below shows, RIVN’s first trades went off near $107, and the stock has surged from there, closing yesterday’s trade above $172, up more than 120% from the $78 IPO price!

cirivndailychart11172021

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How does Rivian’s first week of trading compare to rival Tesla’s?

To answer the above question in a word: Favorably.

Elon Musk’s EV behemoth is the paragon that all the nascent EV startups seek to emulate, and based on its first week of trade, RIVN is ahead of the pace. Turning our calendars back to June 2010, Tesla Motors priced its IPO at a (split-adjusted) $3.40 per share, saw an IPO-day spike to nearly $5, then faded throughout the rest of its first week to close at $3.22, below its IPO price. Of course, that ultimately marked essentially the lowest price that TSLA shares ever saw, but if we’re looking at first-week performance only, RIVN is dramatically outperforming TSLA.

Rivian’s first-week surge in context: What does it mean for markets and the global auto industry?

As we’ve seen throughout the last couple of years, RIVN’s IPO reinforces that traders’ demand for fast-growing companies in innovative industries is insatiable, regardless of whether they’re currently profitable, and the recent bout of higher inflation is doing little to dampen that appetite.

The more interesting questions raised by the IPO related to the global automobile market. Looking at the market capitalizations of the 10 largest global auto companies, a clear trend emerges (EV-only manufacturers in italics):

  1. Tesla Motors: $1,089B
  2. Toyota: $259B
  3. Volkswagen: $136B
  4. BYD: $133B
  5. Rivian: $125B
  6. Daimler: $108B
  7. General Motors: $92B
  8. Lucid Motors: $87B
  9. Ford: $78B
  10. Great Wall Motors: $70B

For reference, electric vehicles accounted for just 2.6% of the global auto market in 2020. In other words, with four EV-focused automakers in the Top 10 (and 3 in the Top 5!), it’s clear that EV manufacturers are punching way above their weight. In essence, it appears that traders are essentially valuing the gas-powered segments of incumbent automakers at zero and viewing the global vehicle market as purely a race to produce EVs at scale.

The biggest risk to this perspective is that manufacturing intricate machines like modern vehicles at scale is unfathomably complex, and current market valuations are suggesting that young upstart EV manufacturers like Rivian and Lucid will be able to scale up to mass production smoothly, or at least more quickly than legacy automakers with decades (in some cases more than a century’s worth) of experience can retool to producing primarily EVs.

It remains to be seen whether that will ultimately be the case, but after Rivian’s impressive first week, it’s critical for traders to understand the narratives and competitive dynamics at play in the broader industry.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Tesla Motors IPO Tech

Latest market news

View more
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Yesterday 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tesla Motors articles

tesla_03
Tesla, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
October 23, 2024 07:56 AM
    stocks_03
    Tesla into the 2024 US Presidential Election
    By:
    James Stanley
    September 26, 2024 06:35 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises with earnings in focus, Tesla jumps
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 24, 2024 01:23 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Tesla earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 23, 2024 01:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.