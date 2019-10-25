RISK ON

The USTR said they are close to finalizing some sections of the trade deal.

October 26, 2019 12:24 AM

RISK ON!!

In what was thought to be a slow Friday as we wait for the plethora of data, earnings, and FOMC meeting next week, stock Indices are trading at or near all time highs today as the USTR said they are close to finalizing some sections of the trade deal.  Conversations are continuing and will be ongoing.  Afterwards, President Trump also stated that China will be buying more agriculture products and that they want a deal “Very badly”.  The S&P500 cash index made all time highs today and the futures are right behind,  with today’s high just 3 handles off the all-time highs.    First target for SPX 500 (cash index) is 3067, which is the 127.2% extension from the September 19th highs to the October 3rd lows.  First support comes across at Wednesday’s highs near 3010.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The DXY is also rebounding from last week’s wicked selloff towards horizontal resistance at 97.88 and the 38.2% retracement from the October 1st highs to the October 18th lows at 98.12.  Support comes in on the day at 97.50. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As a result, Gold futures are near unchanged on the day at 1505.  The precious metal was trying to break out of a bullish pattern (either a descending wedge or flag) and was up as much as $14.50 before pulling back to unchanged.  If gold were to close below 1505, the daily candlestick would be a shooting star or inverted hammer, both of which have reversal implications.

Source: Tradingview, City Index, COMEX

The expectations are now set that “something” will be done regarding Phase One of the US-China trade war.  Watch for more headlines over the weekend and early next week.  In addition, keep in mind the looming announcement of a Brexit extension, as well as economic data, including NFP on Friday, more earnings, and the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.  We may see some volatility next week!


Related tags: Dollar Trade War USD Gold Commodities Forex

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM
AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
Yesterday 07:48 PM
U.S. Dollar Snaps Back, EUR/USD Rallies After Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 07:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.