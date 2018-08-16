Risk Off

After a relatively quiet start to the trading day, it didn’t take long before the FTSE was once again careering downhill, wiping off over 1.7% across the session.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 16, 2018 1:17 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Whilst Turkish President Ankara has taken measures to stop the run on the Lira, he is unwilling to back down in the confrontation with the US. The heightened geopolitical tensions, in addition to strong US retail sales has sent the dollar soaring which is ultimately dragging metal prices lower and weighing on miners. Given the heavy weighting of miners on the FTSE, the index didn’t stand a chance.

The limits on shorting the Lira taken by Ankara have halted the slide in the currency, which has firmed over 4% after its 20% decline, easing contagion fears and cooling the threat on financials. Whilst this is a short-term measure, its doing the trick for now. However, it was the more confrontational move by Ankara to raise tariffs on American cars, alcohol, cigarettes, escalating tensions with the US that has caught the market’s attention and increased flows into safe havens such as the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc.

The dollar has also been benefitting from its safe haven status, which combined with US retail sales printing at 0.5% in July, well ahead of the 0.1% forecast, has pushed the greenback to 14-month highs.

FTSE 350 Mining Sector Sinks

Metals across the board are trading sharply lower with copper at a 12 month lows, gold striking a 13 month low and silver down over 3.5%. A rising dollar makes dollar-based commodities more expensive for buyers of other currencies, hitting demand. Unsurprisingly the mining sector, which is trading over 4.5% lower, is taking a big hit with Fresnillio, Antofagasta and Anglo-American trading down by 5%.

Investors Shrug Off A Tick Higher In Inflation

The pound was another casualty of the stronger dollar. Investors shrugged off the uptick in CPI to 2.5% from 2.4% year on year in July, whilst core inflation remained constant at 1.9%. Rising prices at the pumps had a part to play but with oil prices now stabilising, bar any further volatility in oil, inflation is likely to remain steady around these levels, removing the need for any further rate rises from the BoE before summer next summer.

With no rate hike expectations and with no deal Brexit fears weighing, the pound is unable to put up a fight versus the mighty dollar, falling to a low of $1.2662, its weakest level since June last year. Investors will now look to retail sales and the start of Brexit talks tomorrow for further clues.

Related tags: Dollar Euro US USD UK Forex Brexit Oil Central Bank Bank of England Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.