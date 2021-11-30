Risk-off returns as Moderna CEO makes glum prediction

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 30, 2021 5:42 PM
27 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna said that the current crop of vaccines will struggle to tackle the Omicron variant due to the high number of mutations on the spike protein. Whilst he admits we still need to wait for the data he also added that all of the scientists he has spoken with have agreed that “this is not going to be good”.

It has been noted that he said similar comments live on CNBC yesterday, but markets have clearly taken them much more seriously from the Financial Times. It could simply be bots reacting to headlines, or favouring one news outlet over another. Make of that what you will. 

Investors have flocked to the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, gold and bonds as classic risk-off plays ensue. US futures are now down around -1.4% with the S&P 500 E-mini futures erasing all of yesterday’s gains within an hour. We still need to see how European traders react but, if the recent pattern of bearish moves beginning in Asia persists, it might not be a pretty session for the bull camp.

20211120wtiCI

WTI filled the liquidity gap up to $73 highlighted yesterday before topping out. After meandering around $70 bearish momentum has now returned in line with its dominant trend which suggest the swing high is in place at around $73. Next major support is around $64, but we need to see prices break Friday’s low to confirm trend continuation.

20211120audjpyCI

AUD/JPY – the classic barometer of risk – has resumed its downtrend on the four-hour chart. After finding resistance around the monthly pivot point, prices have broken out of compression to the downside. Our bias remains bearish below 81.40, although 80 may provide interim support ahead of the monthly S1 pivot. But if this is a true risk-off move then it should make light work of such levels. 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Covid and Trading WTI oil WTI AUD JPY Risk off Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:13 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 10, 2023 11:28 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 10, 2023 04:41 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.