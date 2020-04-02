Risk Improves But Can It Last

Whilst risk sentiment is just about holding up on the open it is questionable whether it will remain the case across the session. US initial jobless claims are set to show another record-breaking number of sign ups and reveal the devastating impact that the coronavirus outbreak in having on the US labour market. The figures come just ahead of tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls; a weak reading today could see risk being whipped off the table with traders reluctant to put risk back on the table until after the weekend.

FTSE levels to watch

The FTSE has jumped over 2% on the open. Whilst it has pushed over its 50 sma on 4 hour chart, it failed to break through the 100 sma at 5485.

Immediate support can be seen at 5350, a level which has capped losses since 25th March. A breakout below this level could see the FTSE target the round number level of 5200.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 100 sma of 5485. A breakthrough here could see more bulls jump in. A key level to watch would be a break out above 5816.