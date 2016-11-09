Risk assets such as equities and USD against the majors (particularity the USD/JPY, a proxy of risk appetite) had sold off earlier as Donal Trump’s share of the electorate votes increased in his favour. The export dependant heavy weights of Asia were the major causalities as the Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down by 5.3% and the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng at the moment is showing a loss of 2.4%. In addition, the S&P 500 e-min futures had tumbled by 5.76% from a high of 2152 to a current low of 2028.

At this time of the writing, Donald Trump is now the next U.S. President as he had obtained a total of 276 electorate votes (270 votes to win) and the Republicans have won both the Senate and the House. In addition, House Speaker Paul Ryan (a Republican who is critic of Trump’s proposals) has managed to retain his seat.

Now let’s us take a look on the major asset classes from a technical analysis to decipher the key levels to watch now as well as a gauge on the current risk appetite behaviour.

USD/JPY

The USD/JPY had sold off right below the upper boundary of the ascending channel still in place since 16 August 2016 low after a second retest on it. However, the USD/JPY is now holding right above the ascending channel’s support at 100.90. Also, potential “volatility smoothing” process is in progress as Japanese official from the Ministry of Finance had explicitly stated that “wild swings” in the JPY is undesirable and the government will be keeping a close eye on the foreign exchange market.

Gold (futures)

Gold had rallied hard earlier but right now it is now stalling at a significant resistance of 1325 which is defined by a confluence of elements (descending trendline from September 2016 high and a former congestion support level seen from July to August 2016). Risk-off is being overdone? Perhaps.

S&P 500

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has started to recover half of its losses incurred during today’s Asian session and interestingly, it is now back above the 2090/85 medium-term pivotal support set for this week (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday).

Right now, the daily close will allow us to gain more clarity where is the S&P 500 is heading next. But right now, a horrendous sell-off of 10% to 15% is unlikely at this juncture.

Summing up

The current sell off seen in risk assets such equities are still within the magnitude of the decline seen during the vote of Brexit. Therefore, no major risk-off event is being validated at this juncture as the aforementioned key technical levels still hold on USD/JPY, Gold and the S&P 500.

Interestingly, in Donald Trump’s victory speech he had expressed gratitude to Hillary Clinton and urged both Democrats and Republicans to work together for the good of America. Infrastructure spending is being mentioned to boast economic growth which implies that fiscal policy will be next driver of growth and implementation is likely to face fewer hiccups since Republicans have gained both control of the House and Senate. Another positive vibe is Trump’s toned down rhetoric as nothing is being mentioned on immigration, Mexico, trade barriers, “coming hard on China”, a stark contrast to his pledges made during his campaigns. A recovery on the cards for risk assets? Possible.

