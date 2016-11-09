risk assets and u s dollar sold off but it is not a prelude to a major financial crisis 2681362016

Risk assets such as equities and USD against the majors (particularity the USD/JPY, a proxy of risk appetite) had sold off earlier as Donal Trump’s […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 9, 2016 8:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Risk assets such as equities and USD against the majors (particularity the USD/JPY, a proxy of risk appetite) had sold off earlier as Donal Trump’s share of the electorate votes increased in his favour. The export dependant heavy weights of Asia were the major causalities as the Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down by 5.3% and the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng at the moment is showing a loss of 2.4%.  In addition, the S&P 500 e-min futures had tumbled by 5.76% from a high of 2152 to a current low of 2028.

At this time of the writing, Donald Trump is now the next U.S. President as he had obtained a total of 276 electorate votes (270 votes to win) and the Republicans have won both the Senate and the House.  In addition, House Speaker Paul Ryan (a Republican who is critic of Trump’s proposals) has managed to retain his seat.

Now let’s us take a look on the major asset classes from a technical analysis to decipher the key levels to watch now as well as a gauge on the current risk appetite behaviour.

USD/JPY

usdjpy-daily_09-nov-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

The USD/JPY had sold off right below the upper boundary of the ascending channel still in place since 16 August 2016 low after a second retest on it.  However, the USD/JPY is now holding right above the ascending channel’s support at 100.90.  Also, potential  “volatility smoothing” process is in progress as Japanese official from the Ministry of Finance had explicitly stated that “wild swings” in the JPY is undesirable and the government will be keeping a close eye on the foreign exchange market.

Gold (futures)

gold-weekly_09-nov-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

Gold had rallied hard earlier but right now it is now stalling at a significant resistance of 1325 which is defined by a confluence of elements (descending trendline from September 2016 high and a former congestion support level seen from July to August 2016). Risk-off is being overdone? Perhaps.

S&P 500

sp500-daily_09-nov-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has started to recover half of its losses incurred during today’s Asian session and interestingly, it is now back above the 2090/85 medium-term pivotal support set for this week (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published on Monday).

Right now, the daily close will allow us to gain more clarity where is the S&P 500 is heading next. But right now, a horrendous sell-off of 10% to 15% is unlikely at this juncture.

Summing up

The current sell off seen in risk assets such equities are still within the magnitude of the decline seen during the vote of Brexit. Therefore, no major risk-off event is being validated at this juncture as the aforementioned key technical levels still hold on USD/JPY, Gold and the S&P 500.

Interestingly, in Donald Trump’s victory speech he had expressed gratitude to Hillary Clinton and urged both Democrats and Republicans to work together for the good of America. Infrastructure spending is being mentioned to boast economic growth which implies that fiscal policy will be next driver of growth and implementation is likely to face fewer hiccups since Republicans have gained both control of the House and Senate.  Another positive vibe is Trump’s toned down rhetoric as nothing is being mentioned on immigration, Mexico, trade barriers, “coming hard on China”, a stark contrast to his pledges made during his campaigns. A recovery on the cards for risk assets? Possible.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.