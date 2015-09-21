risk adverse investors drag down audusd 2234002015

September 21, 2015 2:54 PM
At the end of last week risk-off sentiment throughout global asset markets weighed heavily on the aussie, bringing AUDUSD to the base of its short-term upward trading channel. Earlier this morning bulls were able to fight off a few attempts from bears to drag AUDUSD below this important support level. However, price ran into some stiff resistance around 0.7200 and weak regional investor sentiment soon overwhelmed the aussie, dragging AUDUSD through the base of its recent upward channel.

 

Investor sentiment is tainted

 

Equity markets throughout Asia are in the red following a massive sell-off in major stock markets in North America and Europe on Friday. The ASX is one of the worst suffers in Asia, with the ASX200 down over 2.6% at the time of writing. Investors are blaming everything from a Fed-hangover to persistent concerns about the health of China’s economy. The market seems to have taken the Fed’s latest policy decision as a sign that the global economy is in worst shape than previously thought, which is a toxic and contagious notion for an already poisoned marketplace.

 

Over the weekend, some Fed officials attempted to reinforce the view that higher interest rates are warranted this year, but this is akin to applying a Band-Aid to a gunshot. Investors are too spooked at the moment to be calmed by such news, not to mention the fact that that prospect of higher interest rates in the US has generally been seen as a negative for risk sentiment lately.

 

AUDUSD: technical look

 

The break of AUDUSD’s upward trend only suggests that its recent push higher may have come to an end, as opposed to pointing to further weakness. Also, while some technical indicators are in bearish territory, most appear to be pointing towards a period of consolidation. Overall, our technical bias is mildly lower over the medium-term below 0.7200. Above this important resistance zone bulls may attempt to break further resistance around 0.7280/0.7300.

