Rising US Covid Cases To Keep Risk Sentiment In Check

With little on the European economic calendar to grab traders’ attention, a relatively quiet session is expected. In the afternoon, US Personal consumption expenditure and consumer confidence data could provide fresh impetus.

Oil extends gains, but remains cautious

After steep falls mid-week, oil continued its recovery, extending gains amid hopes of continued fuel demand recovery. Satellite traffic data from China, US and Europe is showing growing levels, boosting optimism surrounding fuel demand. Gains will remain capped as concerns surrounding oversupply linger following EIA inventory data showing a much bigger than expected inventory build, supporting a similar find from API data earlier in the week.

