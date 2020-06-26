Rising US Covid Cases To Keep Risk Sentiment In Check

After a strong close on Wall Street, European stocks are looking to play catch up, although grim coronavirus statistics and growing fears over a second wave will keep risk sentiment in check.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 26, 2020 12:06 PM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After a strong close on Wall Street, European stocks are looking to play catch up, although grim coronavirus statistics and growing fears over a second wave will keep risk sentiment in check.

Fears of lockdown restrictions being re-imposed or economies being reopened at a slower pace have weighed on sentiment across the week resulting in choppy trading and a constant struggle between the bulls and the bears. Whilst the FTSE closed the previous session in positive territory and aims for another jump higher on the open, the index is on track for a 2% loss across the week. Meanwhile the S&P is on track for a flat weekly move despite being up as much as 1.8% and down by as much as 2.4% at different points across the week.

In the US several states posted the highest one day increase in daily coronavirus infections whilst Texas has slammed on the brakes on its reopening plan, reversing course after just one month of reopening, as new cases hit a record 5996. Texas has been operating a more aggressive reopening plan, easing restrictions at as a faster rate that New York, which is still seeing improving stats. 

US recorded its highest number of daily cases, with an increase of 42,000 infections. Concerns are rising that the fragile economic recovery could be knocked off track, however hope that stimulus could offset this is keeping the markets range bound. 

US data in the previous session showed just how fragile the economic recovery is. Whilst durable goods soared, jobless claims showed that the improvement in the labour market is slowing.

With little on the European economic calendar to grab traders’ attention, a relatively quiet session is expected. In the afternoon, US Personal consumption expenditure and consumer confidence data could provide fresh impetus.

Oil extends gains, but remains cautious
After steep falls mid-week, oil continued its recovery, extending gains amid hopes of continued fuel demand recovery. Satellite traffic data from China, US and Europe is showing growing levels, boosting optimism surrounding fuel demand. Gains will remain capped as concerns surrounding oversupply linger following EIA inventory data showing a much bigger than expected inventory build, supporting a similar find from API data earlier in the week.

FTSE Chart

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.