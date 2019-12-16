Riksbank Ready to End Negative Rates

December 16, 2019 10:36 PM
0 views

Riksbank Ready to End Negative Rates

On Thursday, Sweden’s Central Bank,  Sveriges Riksbank (more commonly known as simply Riksbank) is set to hold their next Interest Rate Decision meeting.  On October 24th, the Bank left interest rates unchanged at -0.25%, where it has been since late 2018.  Despite the Riksbank noting that there is still uncertainty surrounding international economic activity and inflation, the Bank has signaled they are ready to raise interest rates to 0% on Thursday.

On a daily timeframe, USD/SEK has been in an upward sloping wedge since mid 2017.  The target for a broken rising wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which would be near 8.00! 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On October 9th of this year, price put in a high of 9.9644 near the upper trendline of the wedge.  The market began trading lower back into the wedge, bounced off the bottom trendline on November 4th, and putting a shooting star candlestick formation on November 13th.  As USD/SEK began to price in an interest rate increase, USD/SEK began moving lower and broke down, out of the rising wedge.  Price hasn’t looked back since, as it also broke lower below the 200 Day Moving Average near 9.5500 and down to current levels near 9.3675.  The RSI is currently in oversold conditions; however, it is not diverging with price yet, meaning the RSI could still move lower (along with price).

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, price is putting in a rounding top (some may call it a head and shoulders formation) and broke a downward sloping trendline earlier this month.  The RSI is currently not oversold, and there may be room for a continued move down to support near 9.2375. Below that, support comes across at the 38.2% retracement from the low of January 31st, 2018 to the highs on October 9th of this year at 9.1507.   First resistance is near the broken trendline and the 200 Day Moving average around 9.5000/9.5300.  Above that, resistance is at the broken ascending trendline near 9.6500. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

USD/SEK has fallen a long way in a short amount of time.   As Thursday is the Riksbank meeting and the market has been pricing in a rate increase, watch for a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” type of move before then.  There may be some profit taking ahead of the meeting (this would also allow for the daily RSI to unwind).  If the Bank is hawkish and signals further rate increased, price may be down near the 9.1500 quickly.  If the Bank is dovish and signals “One and done”, price could be back near 9.5500.


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
Today 07:04 AM
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
Today 04:50 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
    jobs_04
    Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
      Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 7, 2023 11:16 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.