Retailers rally as Christmas data better than expected

As for most of this week retailers are front and centre on the FTSE 100 this morning after Marks & Spencer and Tesco reported their sales numbers for the last quarter.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 10, 2019 4:24 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

As for most of this week retailers are front and centre on the FTSE 100 this morning after Marks & Spencer and Tesco reported their sales numbers for the last quarter. 

Miners pull FTSE index down while retail shares shrug off poor numbers
It has been a mixed bag for UK retailers, with cheaper and budget retailers outperforming mid-range chains. Tesco beat forecasts with its Christmas sales while M&S fell behind, replicating the picture seen earlier this week when Aldi and Asda published higher sales numbers while Sainsbury’s figures disappointed. 

Surprisingly this morning all the supermarket shares are trading higher, even M&S, because overall Christmas sales, though lower, proved to be less bad than many investors have feared. Nevertheless the overall index is down 0.5% pulled lower by a hefty fall of shares in Anglo Australian miner BHP Billiton, in turn caused by a Deutsche Bank downgrade.

European indexes lower, French manufacturing declines
Other European gauges are also trading lower in a mixture of negative domestic economic and company news and signs that the Sino-US trade talks were less successful than investors would have liked. The CAC was hit by a slowdown in French industrial production which has unexpectedly declined 1.3% in November, mainly on a slowdown in car manufacturing, machinery, pharmaceuticals and metals. But the French index, like its European peers, was also pulled lower as details begun to emerge from the Sino-US trade talks earlier this week. 

The US delegation to the Chinese talks published a long list of outstanding issues that the two sides have not yet agreed on although the Americans did acknowledge that China has agreed to buy more US goods. The way details were released was clearly carried out with one eye on the market, trying to avoid a selloff that typically follows negative news from the US-China trade discussions.

Pound weakens amid no sign of Brexit progress
Sterling is losing ground against the euro and the dollar as the Prime Minister seems to be fighting a losing battle with Parliament over approval of the current Brexit deal. The proposal is due for a vote next week and if it fails the PM will have to come up with an alternative plan within three days after MPs voted to make it harder to have a no-deal Brexit

Related tags: UK 100 Brexit China

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.