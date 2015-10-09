The Australian share market closed in the green by a marginal amount on Thursday, clocking its fourth consecutive winning session. Though the market recorded impressive gains in the opening hour of trade, higher prices met with profit-taking that wiped out most of those early gains by the end of the day.

The modest gains in the market were attributable to the continuing optimism on commodities, which reflected on the mining and energy sectors, and gains in the banking sector. The Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) reported a record annual profit, while Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) said it could notch up a profit of AU$2 billion or more for the year ended March 31.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 12.5 points, or 0.2 per cent, and closed at 5,210.4, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 13 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,241.4.

The gaining sectors included materials (+1.63 per cent), energy (+1.23 per cent), healthcare (+0.55 per cent) and financials (+0.19 per cent). Sectors that ended in the red included information technology (-1.65 per cent), industrials (-0.96 per cent), telecommunications services (-0.95 per cent), utilities (-0.32 per cent) and consumer staples (-0.23 per cent).

Stocks

The materials and energy sectors were the top performers for the second day running.

BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) rose 3.05 per cent to AU$25.00, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was up 1.92 per cent to AU$53.18, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) moved up 5.24 per cent to AU$2.21 and South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) surged 8.04 per cent to AU$1.54.

In energy names, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained a solid 8.48 per cent to end at AU$5.50, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up 5.41 per cent to AU$6.43, and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) rose 0.13 per cent to AU$7.71. However, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) dipped 0.97 per cent to AU$31.79.

In healthcare, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) rose 0.87 per cent to AU$90.95, while Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) declined 0.39 per cent to AU$58.88. Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) was down 1.03 per cent to AU$18.34.

The big four banks all ended in the green by varying degrees. Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) rose just 0.07 per cent to AU$30.54, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 0.35 per cent to AU$31.30, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) gained 0.49 per cent to AU$75.37 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) shot up 0.76 per cent to AU$27.93.

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) gained 7.32 per cent to AU$12.46 and figured in the list of top gainers of the S&P/ASX 200 after it posted a record full-year profit of AU$318 million that was up 22 per cent from 2014. "BoQ has now delivered record results for five successive halves, a significant achievement in an environment of low growth and changing regulations," chief executive officer Jon Sutton said.

In consumer staples, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) shot up 2.52 per cent to AU$1.22, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was up 0.56 per cent to AU$0.89, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) gained 0.58 per cent to AU$33.19 and Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) closed 0.69 per cent higher. However, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was down 0.55 per cent to AU$39.78.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

According to CoreLogic RP Data's September rental index, rents across capital cities in Australia recorded the slowest annual growth since December 1995. Only Melbourne and Hobart showed an increase in rentals in September, while Sydney was unchanged. The other five capitals recorded falling rents, the ABC said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch chief economist Alex Joiner warned at a media briefing on Australia’s economic outlook that the country’s high-priced housing market was more likely to precipitate a recession rather than a Chinese economic slump. "A disorderly exit from the housing cycle is a higher risk event than a China hard landing," Dr. Joiner warned, as quoted by the ABC.

On Wall Street Thursday, stocks closed higher after minutes of the US Fed’s September meeting, which clarified the central bank’s decision not to raise interest rates, showed a more dovish stance. According to Reuters, the US Fed held off from a rate hike on concern that the US economic recovery might be derailed by the global economic slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.46 points, or 0.82 percent, to 17,050.75, the S&P 500 gained 17.6 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,013.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,810.79.

The Australian dollar was trading sharply higher this morning following dovish Fed minutes that spoke of the global economic slowdown and risks to inflation, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:50 am this morning (AEDT) the Australian dollar was trading at 72.60 US cents, up from 71.77 US cents on Thursday.