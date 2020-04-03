Remy's EUR/USD Article
Publishing a Research Report in Sitecore
[Note: Any Sitecore module not explicitly outlined below can be ignored.]
1. Login to Sitecore using user name and password at http://ci-sitecore.gaincapital.com/sitecore/login/default.aspx "
2. Navigate down through Content->Forex->Master Entity->Home->Insights->Latest Research->Research
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 01:00 PM
Today 03:00 AM
Yesterday 05:00 PM
January 31, 2025 07:52 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Dollar articles
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
October 2, 2024 03:17 PM