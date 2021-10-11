Reinterpreting NFP: Does slowing job growth argue for an immediate taper?

This alternative interpretation of the state of the US labor market augurs for almost polar opposite policies from the Federal Reserve and Congress...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 12, 2021 2:46 AM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Many analysts (ourselves included – see here) viewed Friday’s disappointing 194K increase in jobs as a sign that the US labor market’s recovery may be slowing just as the Fed is likely to start removing stimulus by tapering its asset purchase program.

What are non-farm payrolls?

However, there is another interpretation of the jobs report with almost polar opposite implications for policy: Rather than being due to low demand for workers from employers, perhaps the soft jobs growth we saw last month was due to a low supply of workers that were willing to join the labor force, at least at the wages on offer?Between a growing mismatch of employee skills and employer needs, concerns about workplace safety, a lack of affordable childcare options, and government support for the unemployed, there’s a potentially convincing case that workers are no longer willing to work at certain jobs for the same pre-pandemic wages.

Digging under the surface, some of the secondary aspects of Friday’s report support the “labor shortage” thesis. For instance, the unemployment rate fell a full 0.4% to 4.8%, despite the relatively low job growth. Likewise, the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) held mostly steady at 61.6%, still down nearly 2% from the pre-pandemic levels of February 2020.

Taken together, these figures suggest that fewer Americans are participating in the labor market at all. For those who are, jobs are relatively plentiful; indeed, according to the latest NFIB survey, the biggest issue for small businesses are that jobs are hard to fill, with 51% of respondents citing that concern, the highest level in decades.

So why does it matter?

As we noted above, it’s important to remain open to this interpretation of the US labor market because it augurs for almost polar opposite policies from the Federal Reserve and Congress. If potential employees are only willing to return to work for sharply higher wages, then maintaining easy policies will only exacerbate the problem and lead to stickier inflation down the road; instead, the Fed should look to start tapering immediately and potentially raise interest rates multiple times in 2022 if the labor market continues to run “hot” in this way.

How could you trade it?

The “labor shortage / sticky inflation” inflation thesis would have broad implications if it gains traction, with everything from interest rates to commodities to the greenback rising.

One specific setup that will be worth monitoring is on USD/CHF. Despite choppy price action over the last several months, the currency pair has formed a series of higher highs and higher lows within a bullish channel over the last two months. Now, rates are testing the bottom of the channel, presenting a potential low risk entry into the current uptrend:

CIUSDCHF10112021

 

Source: StoneX

If the channel holds, USD/CHF could rally to fresh 6-month highs in the low-0.9400s before encountering any meaningful resistance. That said, a break below the current channel support level would point toward a deeper retracement to at least the rising 50- and 100-day EMAs near 0.9200 next.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: NFP Fed FOMC Inflation USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Today 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Today 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Today 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

Research
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
    jobs_03
    USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 4, 2024 03:23 AM
      Research
      USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 3, 2024 10:10 PM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 3, 2024 02:10 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.