RDSA 300920

The oil and gas major disclosed new cost cuts reductions.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2020 1:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Royal Dutch Shell : job cuts plans

Royal Dutch Shell announced that "reduced organisational complexity, along with other measures, are expected to deliver sustainable annual cost savings of between 2.0 to 2.5 billion dollars by 2022. This will partially contribute to the announced underlying operating cost reduction of 3.0 to 4.0 billion dollars by the first quarter 2021. Job reductions of 7,000 to 9,000 are expected (including around 1,500 people who have agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year) by the end of 2022."

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, prices still trade into a bearish channel drawn since late June. The 50 day MA remains negatively oriented above prices while the RSI is still in bearish territory. As long as the 1110 resistance is not broken, readers may therefore consider further downside towards 946 (YTD low) and 770 (Fibonacci projection) in extension.

Source : TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Technical Analysis Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
China A50 futures: oversold and primed for a bounce?
Today 03:39 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 SPI futures: Two breakouts, one failure and ample reversal risk
Today 01:22 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: Intervention risk elevated on US dollar bullish break
Yesterday 11:53 PM
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
Yesterday 07:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 08:57 AM
      gold_02
      Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      June 24, 2024 01:23 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Rally Pauses for Breather as Index Hits Resistance
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 20, 2024 05:39 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.