RBNZ surprise again

As universally expected, the RBNZ kept its overnight cash rate on hold today at 1.00%, an acknowledgment to the run of better domestic data of late including GDP, inflation, unemployment, wages growth as well as the improvement in business surveys and the positive impact of upcoming fiscal stimulus in an election year.
A polite hat tip as well to the uncertainties around the coronavirus. While there have been no reported cases of the virus in New Zealand, China’s ports have been impacted, disrupting the handling of New Zealand’s key dairy exports as has demand for tourism and education services. This uncertainty is reflected in the paragraph below from the accompanying statement.

February 12, 2020 9:30 AM

As universally expected, the RBNZ kept its overnight cash rate on hold today at 1.00%, an acknowledgment to the run of better domestic data of late including GDP, inflation, unemployment, wages growth as well as the improvement in business surveys and the positive impact of upcoming fiscal stimulus in an election year.

A polite hat tip as well to the uncertainties around the coronavirus. While there have been no reported cases of the virus in New Zealand, China’s ports have been impacted, disrupting the handling of New Zealand’s key dairy exports as has demand for tourism and education services. This uncertainty is reflected in the paragraph below from the accompanying statement.

“We assume the overall economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand will be of a short duration, with most of the impacts in the first half of 2020. Nevertheless, some sectors are being significantly affected. There is a risk that the impact will be larger and more persistent”

Despite the downside risks the virus presents, the RBNZ felt confident enough to signal that rates are likely to remain on hold at 1.00% for the remainder of 2020, disappointing the market who were looking for explicit dovish guidance. In response to this, the NZDUSD has rallied from .6410 pre the announcement to a high near .6465 at the time of writing.

Technically the NZDUSD chart started the year as one of our favorites. After a strong rally during the last weeks of 2019, the NZDUSD tagged perfectly the monthly downtrend resistance at .6755 coming from the 2014, 8836 high. Our expectation from here was for an orderly pullback in the vicinity of -3%. The emergence of the virus resulted in a much deeper pullback than expected.

However, the strong rebound from yesterday’s .6378 low suggests the NZDUSD can test the resistance from the 200 day moving average at .6500c with a break above here opening the way for a move towards .6570. Thereby recovering the majority of the losses that followed the emergence of the virus without threating our overarching view of a stronger U.S. dollar, particularly against the negative yielding EURUSD.

RBNZ surprise again

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 12th of February 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: China Dollar Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
Today 08:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Driven by Trump Tariff Timing
Yesterday 05:30 PM
GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
Yesterday 02:49 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

Oil_rig
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
    crypto_03
    Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
      japan_08
      USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 27, 2025 11:16 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 19, 2025 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.