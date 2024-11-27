RBNZ cuts 50bps, signals higher neutral estimate; NZD/USD surges as rate cut slowdown looms

The RBNZ took the safe option in delivering a 50bps cut, but hawkish signals have traders buzzing. Can NZD/USD sustain its breakout momentum, or will the US dollar reclaim control?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 27, 2024 1:03 PM
Market chart showing uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • RBNZ cuts 50bps to 4.25%, with no debate on a larger move
  • NZD/USD surges as only 25bps or 50bps were considered.
  • Neutral rate revised higher, indicating shallower easing cycle
  • NZD/USD threatens to break downtrend resistance; directional risks skewing higher?
  • RBNZ governor Adrian Orr to speak at 3pm Wellington time (1pm AEDT)

Overview

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 4.25% in November, taking the consensus option despite markets flirting with the idea of an even larger 75 basis point move. With markets pricing 57 basis points of cuts for the meeting, NZD/USD has bounced on the decision, aided by the revelation that only a 25 or 50-point cut was debated. However, movements beyond the next few hours are more likely to be driven by sentiment towards the US dollar, especially the US interest rate outlook.

Big cut that could have been bigger

Explaining the decision, the RBNZ said the economy remained "subdued and output continues to be below its potential," leading to inflation pressures having "eased." 

"Domestic price and wage setting behaviours are becoming consistent with inflation remaining near the target midpoint," it said. 

Despite forecasting a string of rate cuts next year, an 84-day gap between the next rate decision and persistent weakness in the economy, the board opted against being even more aggressive, unwilling to take the opportunity to deliver a larger cut despite markets pricing around a 25% chance of a 75bps move.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Hawkish tilt despite jumbo rate cut

Not only did that not happen, it wasn’t even considered with RBNZ governor Adrian Orr acknowledging it was not debated among board members. 

The Committee agreed that a 50 basis point cut is consistent with their mandate of maintaining low and stable inflation, while seeking to avoid unnecessary instability in output, employment, interest rates and the exchange rate," minutes of the meeting noted. "If economic conditions continue to evolve as projected, the Committee expects to be able to lower the OCR further early next year.”

RBNZ cash rate tracker Nov 27 2024

Source: RBNZ

While the RBNZ expects to continue cutting rates next year, there was a hawkish tilt to its updated cash rate forecast track with its neutral estimate nudged up a touch, rising from slightly below 3% to marginally above. The neutral level is where policy is deemed neither stimulatory nor restrictive for the inflation outlook. It's a dynamic rate, meaning it is constantly evolving.  

Along with the acknowledgement only a 25 or 50-point move was discussed, it explains why New Zealand short-term interest rates and NZD/USD have popped higher since the decision. 

Key interest rate gains sharply

Kiwi swaps Nov 27 2024

Source: Refinitv

Two-year swaps – which are an important mechanism for policy transmission as they are the rate many New Zealand mortgages are priced off – have added around 12bps, effectively stripping half a cut out of the profile.

NZD/USD threatening key resistance 

NZD N0v 27 2024

Source: TradingView

The uplift in interest rates may also alter the technical picture for NZD/USD which is attempting to break downtrend resistance dating back to the highs set in September. RSI (14) and MACD have both generated bullish signals, improving the likelihood of the move sticking.

If the downtrend breaks, .5912 is the first topside target. Beyond that, there’s not a lot of visible resistance until .6053, with only minor levels such as .5950, and .6040 in between.

However, as covered in recent NZD/USD analysis, it’s the US rate outlook that has been heavily influencing moves recently. On that note, recent developments suggest we may have seen a near-term high for US bond yields, potentially skewing directional risks for NZD/USD higher should the downtrend buckle.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas NZD USD RBNZ

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 16, 2024 11:39 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.