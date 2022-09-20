RBA Meeting Minutes continue to point to a slowing of RBA rate hikes and what next for the AUDUSD

The focus this morning for local markets has been on the RBA Board meeting minutes for September and for possible clues it contained as to the Board’s view around the pace of future interest rate hikes.

September 20, 2022 1:21 PM
Australian flag

The focus this morning for local markets has been on the RBA Board meeting minutes for September and on possible clues as to the Board’s view around the pace of future interest rate hikes.

Heading into the release, the interest market had about ~32bp priced, indicating a 74% expectation of a 50bp rate increase to 2.85% when the RBA next meets on the 4th of October.

A fair reflection of the divide between those looking for the pace of rate hikes to slow to 25bp in October vs those looking for a fifth consecutive 50bp rate hike.

The RBA minutes noted the Board debated the merits of raising interest rates by 25 basis points or 50 basis points before opting for 50bp. 

“Given the importance of returning inflation to target, the potential damage to the economy from persistent high inflation and the still relatively low level of the cash rate, the Board decided to increase the cash rate by a further 50basis points.”

Reiterating the dovish tilt at the September meeting, the RBA noted that while it expects to increase rates in the months ahead further, “it is not on a pre-set path given the uncertainties surrounding the outlook for inflation and growth,”

Reflecting the lagging nature of changes in monetary policy and the difficulties of taming inflation while keeping the economy on an “even keel”, the RBA noted that

“The full effects of higher interest rates were yet to be felt in mortgage payments, and the broader effects on activity and inflation would take some time to be apparent.

Our base case, as outlined here in early August, is for a 25bp rate hike in October, which would see the cash rate rise to 2.60%, into mildly restrictive territory before year-end.

The RBA is likely to pause then to allow time to assess the full impact of the rate hiking cycle on inflation, growth, and labour market data.

What next for the AUDUSD

Last week the AUDUSD made a fresh two year low at .6670 on risk aversion and expectations the Fed will continue its aggressive rate hiking cycle into year end to tame stubborn inflation. 

Post the release of the RBA meeting minutes the AUDUSD is trading slightly firmer at .6730, on profit taking ahead of Thursday’s FOMC meeting and after the AUDUSD again tested and held support overnight .6680 area.

.6680/60 remains the key pivot/support for the AUDUSD, and if it were to see a sustained break below here, it would open a move towards the .6500/6300c region.

AUDUSd 20 Sep

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of Sep 20th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: RBA AUD USD Forex Trading FOREX Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Outlook remains positive despite post NFP drop
Today 08:00 AM
Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
Today 02:00 AM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX jumps after a weaker NFP report & Apple results
Yesterday 01:03 PM
EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop
Yesterday 12:11 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBA articles

Downward trend
AUD/USD lower as the RBA enters perpetual-hold mode
By:
Matt Simpson
March 19, 2024 04:55 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 15, 2024 04:42 AM
      aus_05
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, FOMC minutes, wages and PMIs on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2024 08:00 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 6, 2024 06:14 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.