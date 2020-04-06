RBA Interest Rate Decision should be Quiet Event

The RBA will most likely “stay the course”

April 7, 2020 2:24 AM

RBA Interest Rate Decision should be Quiet Event

During the upcoming Asian session, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will be holding its regularly scheduled Interest Rate Decision meeting.  However, there is unlikely to be any fireworks from the meeting or the accompanying statement.  On March 3rd, the RBA was expected to leave rates on hold as the coronavirus was just beginning to spread its way out of China.  However, the Bank cut rates from 0.75% to 0.50%.  Less than 2 weeks later, on March 19th, the RBA slashed rates to 0.25% to combat negative economic effects from the coronavirus.  The Board said they would not increase the rate until progress is made in employment and they feel inflation will be with in 2-3% target.  In addition, Australia began their own Quantitative Easing program and will continue to provide liquidity via repo operations until further notice.

On the day the RBA cut to 0.25%, the AUD/USD reached its lowest point since October 2002, near .5500.  It has since bounced near the 61.8% retracement level from the March 9th highs to the March 19th lows just above .6200.  There is horizontal resistance bear that area as well.  .6200/.6235 will be resistance area for price. There are horizontal resistance areas above at .6314 and .6433.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe,  AUD/USD moved lower out of a rising wedge formation.  First horizontal support is just under .6000 at today’s low near .5980.  Horizontal support is just under that near .5950.  There is one more area I would consider horizontal support near .5840, before there is room for the pair to test the lows near .5500.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/USD closed over +1.5% today.  It seems as if each day traders cling to news of whether the new number of coronavirus cases was higher or lower than the previous day.  Over the course of the last 2 days, traders are taking the data as “positive”, hence the S&P 500 was up nearly 7% today.  This also helped push AUD/USD higher.  The RBA will mostly likely try and “stay the course” until they get more evidence of a global decline in infections before they do anything to interest rates.


Related tags: USD Coronavirus RBA Australia

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
Yesterday 11:01 PM
GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations
Yesterday 10:32 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (JAN 2025)
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Support, What's Next?
Yesterday 07:24 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised for February Breakout
Yesterday 07:13 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
Yesterday 06:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted as trade worries ease & ahead of Amazon earnings
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 02:01 PM
    Market chart
    USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as Alphabet disappoints & trade concerns weigh
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 5, 2025 02:13 PM
        USD/MXN Update: The Mexican Peso Holds Amid Temporary Tariff Suspension
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 4, 2025 05:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.