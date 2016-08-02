rba interest rate decision day risk of a minor push up first for audusd below key medium term resist

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its latest monetary policy decision later today at 0430 GMT. RBA has left the key benchmark cash […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 2, 2016 2:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its latest monetary policy decision later today at 0430 GMT. RBA has left the key benchmark cash rate unchanged at 1.75%, a current record low in the last meeting held on 05 July 2016 as RBA stated that policy makers need to assess the economic conditions both internally and externally (risk of a strong AUD and negative spill overs from Brexit) before deciding on further monetary easing measures. In our previous RBA Interest Rate Decision Day report dated on 05 July 2016, we have warned of a potential final short-term push up on the AUD/USD towards the 0.7595/7650 resistance zone and AUD/USD has indeed moved within our expectation since 05 July 2016 and printed a high of 0.7676 on 15 July 2016, click here for a recap.

Latest Q2 2016 core inflation data has eased further to 1.0% y/y versus 1.3% y/y seen in Q1 2016 which came in below market expectation of 1.1% y/y and has hit the lower limit of the latest RBA’s annual inflation forecast of 1% to 2% set for 2016. This latest inflation data has increased the risk of a deflationary spiral and also as per stated in the last monetary policy statement; RBA is also concerned about the rising AUD that can hurt exports which it has described as a “complication”. Since the Brexit low of 0.7306 seen on 24 June 2016, the AUD/USD has recovered and it is now hovering at around 0.7540 which is coming close to the level before the last interest rate cut in May 2016. Given this set of latest information, most economists surveyed by the media expect the RBA to cut its key benchmark cash rate to 1.50% (a 25bps reduction) in the meeting later and even the money markets now see a 70% chance of a cut.

Let’s us take a look at the potential medium-term movement (1 to 3 weeks) on the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.

AUD/USD

AUDUSD (weekly)_02 Aug 2016

AUDUSD (daily)_02 Aug 2016

AUDUSD (4 hour)_02 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The recent push up in price action in place since 24 June 2016 low has reached a key medium-term resistance zone of 0.7595/0.7650 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The 24 June 2016 swing high before Brexit, a descending trendline in place since 21 April 2016 high and a Fibonacci projection cluster.
  • In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now right at its descending trendline resistance. The medium-term upside momentum of price action has started to wane and the risk of a medium-term bearish reversal in price action increases.
  • The near-term support rests at 0.7490 which is the lower boundary of the ascending range (depicted in purple in place since 24 May 2016 low) follow by the more significant medium-term support of 0.7350/7320 which is defined by an ascending trendline in place since 15 January 2016 low and the Brexit swing low area seen on 24 June 2016.
  • The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a minor rebound in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 0.7595

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7650

Supports: 0.7490 & 0.7350/20

Next resistances: 0.7830 & 0.79020

Conclusion

The medium-term technical configuration for AUD/USD is still range bound since the 15 January 2016 low. On the near-term, the AUD /USD may see a minor rebound first at this juncture towards the intermediate resistance of 0.7595 with a maximum limit set at the 0.7650 medium-term pivotal resistance Thereafter, another potential downleg is likely to materialise and a break below the short-term ascending range support at 0.7490 may open up scope for a further decline towards the medium-term support zone of 0.7350/7320.

However, a clearance above the 0.7650 medium-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards 0.7830 ( 20 April 2016 swing high area) and even the long-term pivotal resistance of 0.79020.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.