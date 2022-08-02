RBA delivers dovish surprise to undercut the recent AUDUSD rally

August 2, 2022 4:30 PM
50 views
Research

At its monthly meeting this afternoon, the Reserve Bank Board as widely expected raised its official cash rate for a third consecutive time by 50bp from 1.35% to 1.85%. 

However, following the release of a better-than-feared Q2 inflation print last week the RBA followed the lead of the FOMC last week and delivered a dovish surprise relative to expectations.

While the door remains open for future rate hikes to return inflation within the targeted band, the second paragraph noted the path to a soft landing was a "narrow one."

"The Board places a high priority on the return of inflation to the2–3percent range over time, while keeping the economy on an even keel. The path to achieve this balance is a narrow one and clouded in uncertainty, not least because of global developments."

In the final paragraph, the RBA noted that policy is "not on a pre-set path" and that "The size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Before today's "further step in the normalisation of monetary conditions", evidence was mounting that the impact of the RBA's previous three rate hikes was having the desired impact and cooling the economy.

Housing prices in July fell at the fastest pace in 40 years, consumer confidence is back to GFC levels, and the rate of consumer spending is slowing. Whether by enough to offset an expected rise in inflation to 7¾% by end-22 remains to be seen.

Our base case remains for a fourth consecutive50bp rate hike in September, followed by a 25bp rate hike in October or November, which will take the cash rate to 2.60%, and into mildly restrictive territory before year-end.

The RBA is then likely then pause to allow time to assess the full impact of the rate hiking cycle on inflation, growth, and labour market data.

 

What does it mean for the AUDUSD?

 

Following the release, the AUDUSD fell from .7050 to .6950, leaving the AUDUSD vulnerable to a deeper retracement towards support at .6900/80.

 

The .6900c/80c level has provided support over the past week and should do so again courtesy of the Fed's dovish FOMC surprise last week.

AUDUSD 2nd of Aug

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 2nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: RBA AUD/USD Forex Trading FOREX

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest RBA articles

Research
AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 17, 2023 10:09 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    The Week Ahead: RBA meeting, ISM surveys and Nonfarm payroll in focus
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 30, 2023 04:00 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 28, 2023 02:55 AM
        downtrend chart
        AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie pairs move lower following the RBA minutes
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 20, 2023 02:51 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.