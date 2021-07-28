RBA back in the same boat as the FOMC despite higher inflation

The RBA will be less concerned with inflation and more concerned with monetary stimulus

July 29, 2021 2:49 AM

RBA back in the same boat as the FOMC, despite higher inflation

Australia inflation increased to 0.8% QoQ in Q2 from 0.6% in Q1.  However, the continued persistence of the Delta variant in Australia remains a worry.  Although Melbourne has just come out of a 5 Day lockdown, Sydney remains in lockdown indefinitely.  Therefore, the RBA will be less concerned with inflation and more concerned with monetary stimulus.  The RBA meets next week and after decreasing the amount of weekly bond purchases from A$5 billion to A$4 billion at the previous meeting, the central bank may have to reverse course and actually begin buying once again to help support the economy. 

Australian Dollar explained

On the same day the Australia released its CPI, the US FOMC met. (See our complete FOMC recap here).   Despite the Fed statement saying that progress has been made towards goals for tapering, the press conference told a completely different story.  Chairman Powell said that “we’re some ways away from substantial progress on jobs.”  He noted that they look at several metrics when looking at jobs data, but he also said that the 5.9% Unemployment Rate is too high. Hence, the asset purchase program will continue at the current pact of $120 billion per month for the foreseeable future. 

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

AUD/USD had been selling off since mid-June after breaking convincingly below the neckline to 2 Head and Shoulders patterns (with the same neckline). The target for a head and shoulders pattern is the height from the head to the neckline, added to the breakdown point below the neckline, which was near 0.7745.  AUD/USD easily reached the target for the second Head and Shoulders pattern near 0.7560 and paused near the 200 Day Moving Average.  Price consolidated in a pennant formation and broke lower on June 28th.  The target for the pennant is the length of the pennant “pole”, added to the breakdown point, which is near 0.7340.  In addition, the target for the larger head and shoulders pattern is 0.7265.  AUD/USD reached a low of 0.7289 on July 21st.  Price is sitting on horizontal support. Could this be a bottom for AUD/USD?

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, price is consolidating in a downward sloping channel as it tests the upper trendline, as well as the upper trendline of the consolidation triangle (red).  However, if price moves higher there is immediate horizontal resistance at 0.7409, ahead of the 200 Day Moving Average at 0.7589 (see daily).  Above there, horizontal resistance isn’t until 0.7645.  Support below is at the bottom trendline of the triangle near 0.7325, then the lows of July 21st at 0.7290.  Below there is horizontal support at 0.7240 (see daily).

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/USD was moving lower as markets were hopeful that the US Fed would be hinting at tapering soon.  However, given today’s dovish press conference after the FOMC meeting and the possibility of new bond buying from the RBA, there’s a chance AUD/USD could reverse and move higher.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex AUD RBA FOMC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
Today 01:42 AM
USD/JPY forms bull flag above 150, Nasdaq ‘rebound’ tied to yields
Yesterday 10:24 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
Yesterday 07:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:55 AM
    GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:03 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:45 AM
        Research
        GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 13, 2024 10:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.