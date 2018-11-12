Putting a risk strategy together to apply in the markets

Algorithmic trading as the name implies uses a process of mathematical rules applied to the flow of market price data to generate buy and sell orders and enact stop loss orders. According to a pre-set mathematical process, the algorithm is rigid in the process of market entry and exit points. When approaching the markets, traders often take a more discretionary approach to decision making using research reports, current price movements and technical indicators for a filtered decision process. Unlike computer-driven algorithms, traders are open to their own emotions and the general noise of the immediate market environment.

The subject of cognitive bias has become the focus of many psychologists in recent times and has been become the relatively new field of behavioural finance. Daniel Kahneman won a Nobel Prize in economics on the study of irrational decision making around cognitive bias.

For traders, there are a few specific biases that need to be acknowledged. Let's take a look at some specific to trading.

The first and most powerful is anchoring, this strong human bias shows the tendency to anchor to the first decision made, and in negotiations often the first price mentioned becomes the anchor for future negotiations. This anchoring bias is prevalent in traders and investors, practically for traders with a technical analysis approach. Often many hours are consumed in developing a view after decisions are made and orders are placed, the market takes a different turn against our research. The anchoring bias can put traders under significant stress as many other cognitive biases come to play.

When our decision making is challenged, a cognitive bias called the self-serving bias comes into play. This bias is where we give credit to ourselves for all of the good decisions we make but tend to blame outside causes, real or not, for the failures.

One of those is market noise which can include company announcements as they come through or large orders entering the market that can be price skewing for a short period of time, this information can be weighed up by the trader and discounted or embellished depending on the trader's preconceived bias of the position in question.The question for every trader is how to work around the already in place human bias we all have.

The Trading Plan

The purpose of a trading plan is to make decisions that account for what can go right and what can go wrong before any action is taken. With any trading position, there are only two pieces of information we know, the entry price and the Stop Loss, any further decision making is pointless unless we can see into the future, which we cannot.

The entry price is based upon a written rule set. This written rule set is our own template we apply to price action that gives an entry signal, within this template is the order setting process of exact entry point and the position size of the trade.

The only other piece of information we can know is the Stop loss point, that point where we limit the risk of further downside in the trading account. The purpose of the Stop loss is to protect the traders account when markets move against the position taken. To believe a stop loss is the key to making genuine profits requires some very simple back testing of often very simple chart setups. This back testing will enhance the trader's acceptance that not all decisions will make money and only by protecting the trading account from trading decisions that do not play out as expected can the account be protected.

Without the use of an Algorithm described above, traders can effectively use the same methodology in short and long-term trading. Devising and testing a simple entry and exit method in any time frame of choice, a thorough understanding of the trading plan can become your anchoring bias.

Part of every trading plan should be the position sizing method.

The method described in this article is using 1% of the account as the “risk” amount for each position.

The rule is to “risk” 1% of the account on each position. So with a $10,000 account 1% = $100.

Position size is then calculated so that if the stop loss was hit the monetary loss is 1% of account ($100).

This methodology of position sizing is applicable to any account size.

This is an example for a buy position. Entry level at $12.30.

Stop at $11.50 = risk of 80 cents. The risk of $100 is divided by 80c = position size of 125.

Taking a look at the entry side, there are many different methods for deciding on an entry point. In this example, I will use a common pivot point entry. This method requires a bar to close over the high of the bar that made the low. To refine this method the entry bar must occur within 3 bars.





Upon entering a position only 2 outcomes can occur, the trade moves in the desired direction or the Stop Loss is taken.

Date Code Entry Stop Position size Exit P/L R% Balance XYZ 12.30 11.95 286 13.10 $228.90. 2.2 $10286

This example shows a basic layout for recording the trading events. Position size is derived by taking the amount at risk, in this example $100 or 1% of a $10,000 account, this is then divided by the distance to the nominated Stop loss, $100 / 0.35c = 286 CFD’s.

In this example, a profit of $0.80cents was made so the R% is profit divided by the risk: $0.80c / .35c = R2.2

The position records a 2.2% increase in the account. As the downside risk is limited to 1% of the account, it is not difficult to see how trade profits when measured by percentage can generate a positive skew as the upside in any open position is theoretically unlimited. Only by developing a fixed decision process that covers the trading outcome can our natural bias’s be sidestepped in the trading process.

The same methodology is applied to FX trading.

From the entry level to the Stop loss level the number of pips are identified. For this example in AUD USD using a $10,000 bank account risking 1% ($100). Position size is taking the trade risk in pips and dividing into the account risk.

0.7221 – 0.7211 = 10 pips risk - $100 divided by 0.0010 = $100,000 position

Date Code Entry Stop Position size Exit P/L R% Balance AUDUSD 0.7221 0.7211 100,000

As the risk is now limited in this long position, any upside movement is measured against this risk, therefore if the trade advances by 10 pips the account will increase by 1%. For this example a profit was taken at 0.7250 or + 0.0029 pips.

Date Code Entry Stop Position size Exit P/L R% Balance AUDUSD 0.7221 0.7211 100,000 0.7250 $290.00 2.9 10290.0

In the event of the Stop loss event, the loss is recorded.

Date Code Entry Stop Position size Exit P/L R% Balance AUDUSD 0.7221 0.7211 100,000 0.7211 -$100 -1.0 9,900.0

Good trading.

You can follow my trading account at City Index here: https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/follow-garys-equity-trades/?trading-diary=trading-diary and the rationale behind the decision process by logging onto the Monday webinar here: https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-outlook-webinars/.