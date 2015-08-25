Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) was the top loser yesterday on the S&P/ASX 200, closing 14.62 per cent to close at $1.635, after it declared a 88 per cent fall in the full-year net profit after tax to US$316 million (AU$441 million) in 2015 compared to US$2,740 million in 2014.

Revenue dropped 27 per cent to US$8,574 million from US$11,753 million, while underlying earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 56 per cent percent to US$2,506 million from US$5,636 million at the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner.

“In a challenging environment of lower iron ore prices, this focus on efficiency and productivity from our world class assets will continue to see operational improvements and cost reductions while we maintain production at 165mtpa to create long term value for Fortescue shareholders” said CEO Ned Power, in the context of the company’s three most important focus areas of safety, production and costs.

Fortescue’s net operating cash flow plunged 67 per cent to US$2,037 million from US$6,248 million. “Our successful debt refinancing, closing cash balance of US$2.4 billion and sustained operational efficiency and productivity gains have delivered solid operating cash flows, further strengthening Fortescue’s balance sheet, “ CFO Stephen Pearce said.

In other highlights, the company shipped 165.4 million tonnes of iron ore during the year and cut its C1 costs by 21 per cent compared to the prior year to US$27/wmt. Even in a difficult iron ore market, it realised a price of US$57/dmt for the year, which represents “an 85 per cent realisation of the 62 per cent Platts contract value,” the company said.

An analysis of the decline in EBITDA from US$5,636 million in FY 2014 to US$2,506 million in FY 2015 shows that Fortescue was able to neutralise about one-half of the US$7,184 million decline in EBITDA due to price falls by increasing its volume of production, thereby adding US$2,179 million in EBITDA, and reducing its costs, thereby improving that measure by US$1,596 million.

The company owed a net debt as at the end of the year of US$7,188 million, while cash on hand was US$2,381 million.

Despite the lower profitability and cash flow, the company said it would pay a fully franked dividend of $0.02 per share. “This modest dividend demonstrates Fortescue’s confidence in the long term market for iron ore and ability to drive down costs to improve its position on the global cost curve,” the company said.

Company chairman and founder Andrew Forrest, who has an approximate stake of 30 per cent, will receive about US$20 million off that modest dividend.

Analysts have questioned the wisdom of the dividend given the conditions in the iron ore market. Nevertheless, Mr Power justified the action, saying to the WSJ: “We do see the payment of a relatively modest dividend as important. We have ongoing shareholders that continue to support the company,” and the payout is “very important to demonstrate our confidence.”