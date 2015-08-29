Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) today announced results for the 52 weeks ended June 28, 2015, and confirmed that Gordon Cairns has been elected chairman of the company. Mr. Cairns’ appointment will be effective September 1, on which date Ralph Waters, the current chairman, will retire.

Australia’s largest retailer said net profits, after-tax and significant items, fell 12.5 per cent to AU$2.15 billion. The company booked AU$426 million in charges related to one off costs and write-offs. Revenue was basically flat at AU$60.7 billion, down just 0.2 per cent. The company will pay fully franked FY15 dividends of 139 Australian cents per share, up 1.5 per cent.

“In a year of clear challenges and structural change, we have delivered sales and profit in line with the prior year, albeit below our expectations,” said Chief Executive Officer, Grant O’Brien. “Woolworths’ financial performance is largely determined by its Australian Food, Liquor and Petrol business which in FY15 delivered an increase in earnings before interest and tax of 2.1 per cent on the prior year reflecting subdued sales growth in the second half.”

“The market environment has changed dramatically with stronger competition and significant shifts in customers’ shopping behaviour,” Mr. O’Brien added. “Woolworths is evolving and innovating to meet these challenges and finding new ways to delight our customers.”

Mr Gordon Cairns, the newly elected chairman, has extensive retail and FMCG experience as the former Chief Executive Officer of Lion Nathan Ltd as well as having held senior marketing, operations and finance roles at PepsiCo, Cadbury Ltd and Nestlé, according to Woolworth’s announcement. He is also currently Chairman of Origin Energy Ltd and Quick Service Restaurant Group Ltd., a director of Macquarie Group Ltd, Macquarie Bank Ltd and Non-Executive Director of World Education Australia.

“The most immediate issue is to identify new leadership to take the business forward,” Mr. Cairns said, referring to the replacement for outgoing CEO Grant O’Brien, who resigned in June after a profit downgrade. “The CEO search process has been underway since June and is progressing well.”

“Ralph Waters’ decision to retire has facilitated Board renewal and allows me to participate in the CEO search process,” he added.