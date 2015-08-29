profits at woolworths decline 12 5 per cent new chairman appointed 2020522015

The most pressing issue for the new Chairman is to find a new CEO for the company


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 29, 2015 1:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) today announced results for the 52 weeks ended June 28, 2015, and confirmed that Gordon Cairns has been elected chairman of the company. Mr. Cairns’ appointment will be effective September 1, on which date Ralph Waters, the current chairman, will retire.

Australia’s largest retailer said net profits, after-tax and significant items, fell 12.5 per cent to AU$2.15 billion. The company booked AU$426 million in charges related to one off costs and write-offs. Revenue was basically flat at AU$60.7 billion, down just 0.2 per cent. The company will pay fully franked FY15 dividends of 139 Australian cents per share, up 1.5 per cent.

“In a year of clear challenges and structural change, we have delivered sales and profit in line with the prior year, albeit below our expectations,” said Chief Executive Officer, Grant O’Brien. “Woolworths’ financial performance is largely determined by its Australian Food, Liquor and Petrol business which in FY15 delivered an increase in earnings before interest and tax of 2.1 per cent on the prior year reflecting subdued sales growth in the second half.”

“The market environment has changed dramatically with stronger competition and significant shifts in customers’ shopping behaviour,” Mr. O’Brien added. “Woolworths is evolving and innovating to meet these challenges and finding new ways to delight our customers.”

Mr Gordon Cairns, the newly elected chairman, has extensive retail and FMCG experience as the former Chief Executive Officer of Lion Nathan Ltd as well as having held senior marketing, operations and finance roles at PepsiCo, Cadbury Ltd and Nestlé, according to Woolworth’s announcement. He is also currently Chairman of Origin Energy Ltd and Quick Service Restaurant Group Ltd., a director of Macquarie Group Ltd, Macquarie Bank Ltd and Non-Executive Director of World Education Australia.

“The most immediate issue is to identify new leadership to take the business forward,” Mr. Cairns said, referring to the replacement for outgoing CEO Grant O’Brien, who resigned in June after a profit downgrade. “The CEO search process has been underway since June and is progressing well.”

“Ralph Waters’ decision to retire has facilitated Board renewal and allows me to participate in the CEO search process,” he added.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.