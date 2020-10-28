Prices Dont Always Move in a Straight Line SP 500 EURUSD AUDUSD

US Dollar is higher today on fears of contagion from the coronavirus

October 28, 2020 9:22 PM

Prices Don’t Always Move in a Straight Line: S&P 500, EUR/USD, AUD/USD

Stocks are lower today and the US Dollar is higher today as fears of contagion from the coronavirus and the possibility of more national lockdowns are taking hold (It was just recently released that Germany’s lockdown will begin on Monday and France is preparing a Stay-at-Home order).  This may also be some unwinding of long positions heading into the election next week.  Yesterday, we discussed how the Yen is considered a flight to safety.  The US Dollar is also considered a flight to safety has increased today with the breakdown in stocks.

S&P 500

S&P Futures broke below horizontal support and a descending triangle on Monday.  Today, the index broke below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of September 24th to the highs of October 12th, near 3331.72.  The target or the breakdown of a descending triangle is the height of the triangle added to the breakdown point, which is near 3260.  Horizontal support also crosses near that level.  However, the RSI is in oversold conditions on a 240-minute timeframe and may be getting ready for a bounce.  If so, sellers will be looking to enter short positions near resistance at 3355 and near 3400.

Source: Tradingview, City Index, CME

EUR/USD

Going back to early September, EUR/USD has been confined to a range between roughly 1.1600 and 1.2000.  However, as we mentioned the US Dollar is considered a flight to safety, and as a result is heading higher (EUR/USD lower) within that channel.  The pair is currently breaking down from a descending triangle as well, and its target is 1.1700 with support just below at 1.1680.  However, the RSI is diverging, and the pair may be ready for a bounce.  If so, sellers will be looking to enter short positions near 1.1800.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/USD

After a beat last night for Australian CPI, the Aussie initially went bid.  However, as coronavirus fears began to spread around the globe, AUD/USD caved to the pressure and the US Dollar began moving higher (AUD/USD lower).  As a result, the pair is looking to push through a descending triangle of its own.  The RSI is not yet in oversold territory; however, AUD/USD is already down 100 pips off its highs.  The pair may bounce before trying to break though support near .7000.  Sellers will be looking to enter short positions near .7100.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

After expanded moves already today in many of the US Dollar pairs, traders may wish to wait for a bounce (or retracement) entering long US Dollar positions (short counter-currencies).  However, with coronavirus fears spreading, national lockdowns pending,  and US election and Brexit uncertainty, traders need to be nimble and ready for headline risk.  Make sure to use proper risk/reward management.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms
Today 05:08 PM
Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
Today 04:30 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
Today 04:13 PM
Tariff Truce Before the Trade War Even Starts? USD/CAD and USD/MXN in Focus
Today 02:54 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX slumps as Trump trade tariffs fuel trade-war fears
Today 02:08 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Tariffs, US jobs and BoE rate decision in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.