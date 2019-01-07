Powell Put still in play

If a 'Powell Put’ exists, it's a bearish dollar bet.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2019 10:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

If the much discussed (hypothetical) ‘Powell Put’ exists, it looks very much like a bearish dollar trade right now.

Dollar reversal continues

The Federal Reserve chair’s words on Friday connected much more effectively with participants than similar comments in December. Jerome Powell’s stress on patience, flexibility and “sensitivity” above auto pilots and any pre-set paths continues to be a salve for shares and a destabilizing force on the greenback. Consequently, a dollar correction from December’s 18-month top, that accelerated on Friday, continues apace, as challenged currencies like the yuan, sterling, euro and Aussie all notch technical inflection points.

‘Good news’ reaction to bad ISM prints

Indeed, forward guidance has been telegraphed to such an extent that startlingly weak readings from ISM’s widely followed service sector surveys out on Monday have been shrugged off. New Orders was the only key component gauge to rise, inching 0.2 higher to 62.7, its best since June. Whether or not the perception will play out in the long term, it backs the notion that any U.S. economic moderation could be short-lived, and even if it materialises, the Fed now looks far less inclined, than it appeared to be last year, to rub salt in the U.S. economy’s wounds.

Testing events ahead

In context then, earlier softness in European and U.S. stock indices only suggested the return of free-floating anxieties on the surface. In Europe at least, there were a few notable causes. Brokerage downgrades of heavyweight consumer-facing shares, Heineken, AB InBev and Imperial Brands, anchored consumer sectors, helping explain much of the broad loss of tone. On their own though, these influences don’t nullify the basis of Friday’s melt-up. Recall that China’s central bank threw the switch for a hefty 100 basis-point rate cut ahead of Powell’s appearance on Friday. All told, the market’s immediate instinct was to begin unwinding risk averse positioning with one-day rallies that soared past near-term standard deviations. As such, renewed caution should be kept in proportion. True, the jury is still out with regards to whether the balance of investors’ tastes has tipped back to a bias for risk-seeking or the opposite. And appetites will be tested anew this week by risk events like the outcome of second-tier U.S.-China trade talks, a U.S. inflation update, the Washington shutdown, resumed Brexit parliamentary debates and UK GDP. With Wall Street drifting definitively into the green though, investors are expressing a little more conviction that the Fed has their backs.

U.S. stock market snapshot: [07/01/2019 16:26:54]


Source: Refinitiv/City Index


Related tags: Dollar Shares market

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.