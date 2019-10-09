Pound Volatile With Brexit Rumour Mill In Overdrive

After a frantic 24 hours the pound volatility remains high. The pound plummeted to monthly lows versus the euro and the dollar in the previous session, on rumours that Brexit talks were on the verge on collapse. Today the pound is rebounded versus the weaker dollar but has failed to hold onto those early gains.

Sterling spiked after the Times reported that the EU are willing to put a time limit on the Irish backstop. However, the spike was short lived after the DUP rejected the concession



