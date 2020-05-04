Postal Savings Bank of China 1658HK Gapping Down

Today (May 4) the Stock formed a Bearish Gap before shedding 8.4% to close at HK$4.26...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 4, 2020 2:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Postal Savings Bank of China (1658.HK): Gapping Down

Postal Savings Bank of China (1658.HK) reported on April 28 that first-quarter net income grew 8.5% on year to 20.09 billion yuan.

Return on weighted average equity slipped to 15.77% from 17.00% 

Non-performing Loan Ration remained stable at 0.86%.

Meanwhile, it seems investors have not yet been cheered up by the results.

PSBC marked a recent closing high at HK$5.39 on December 20 and an intraday high at HK$5.44 on January 3.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Since then it has posted a Bearish Pattern of Lower Highs and Lower Lows.

Today (May 4) the Stock formed a Bearish Gap before shedding 8.4% to close at HK$4.26. At the same time, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 4.2%.

In fact, the Stock has shot below the Lower Bollinger Band calling for acceleration to the downside.

With a bearish bias, the Stock would seek Downside Support at HK$4.12 (the low of 2019). Further downside could make the Stock search for support at HK$3.85.

A Bullish Reversal could only be expected if the Stock returns to the overhead Key Resistance at HK$4.62 (at least filling back today's bearish gap).




Related tags: Equities Indices Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
Yesterday 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Yesterday 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
May 9, 2024 10:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_05
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:00 AM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      stocks_04
      Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 4, 2024 02:00 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 27, 2024 06:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.