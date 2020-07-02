Positive news Buzz in the GBP/USD

Whenin currency pair trading, I always load upinside the market analysis tab in order to help me find interesting setups regarding news sentiment. Today we can see some larger news volume in theSource: GAIN Capital, TC Market BuzzClicking further, TC Market Buzz is showing arelating to a possible price gain.Source: GAIN Capital, TC Market BuzzWhen looking at the price chart of the GBP/USD I noticed ant. Prices have broken above a bearish trend channel. The 200 and 50-period moving averages have started to turn up. As long as 1.241 holds as support, look towards 1.2665 as a target on the rebound.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewHappy trading