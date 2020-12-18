Philips to acquire BioTelemetry

, the Dutch technology group,. Philips said it would pay 72 dollars per share in cash,. The transaction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price has completed its pullback towards a former declining trend line and may resume its up trend. The daily RSI (14) is holding above its horizontal support line near 44%. First support is set at 42.3. A break above 45.6 would open a path to see 48.4. Alternatively, a break below 42.3 would call for a down move towards 39.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital



