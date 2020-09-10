Pattern Play Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold has broken out to the upside of a falling wedge pattern.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2020 9:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pattern Play: Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold (KGC), a Canadian based senior gold producer, broke out to the upside of a falling wedge pattern on Wednesday, September 9th. The breakout was confirmed after price closed above the upper trendline. The MACD line is beginning to turn up and appears to be on the verge of crossing above the signal line, a bullish indication. As a gold producer, Kinross's performance is intimately tied to the price of Gold, and Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY). On Wednesday, September 9th, the US Dollar Currency Index had its first red day after a 6 day rally. On Thursday, September 10th, the US Dollar Currency Index broke to the downside of a short-term bullish trendline that the Index was holding above.

Kinross's stock price has been in a long-term uptrend and a falling wedge is considered to be a continuation pattern. Price will likely resume its uptrend and advance to its 2020 high of roughly 10.25. If price can breakout above the 10.25 resistance level, then it should continue to rise to 11.25, a level last reached in 2012. As long as price holds above the upper trendline the bias should remain bullish. If price closes below the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern then price may drop to the 8.25 support level, where it could possibly bounce. If price breaks below the 8.25 level, it would be a bearish signal and price could continue to fall to 7.50.          



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Gold

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin bounces in style as Wall Street hits new highs
Today 02:36 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Soft jobs report extinguishes risk of further RBA rate hikes
Today 02:13 AM
AUD/USD breaks out, USD/JPY rolls over amidst worst day of 2024 for USD
Yesterday 11:22 PM
It’s time to reassess the US dollar outlook
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Silver analysis: Precious metal about to break $30 barrier
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Soft US Data Drives EUR/USD Higher and DAX to Record
Yesterday 03:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
By:
David Scutt
May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
    stocks_05
    Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 11, 2024 02:00 AM
      aus_04
      ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
        stocks_04
        Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 4, 2024 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.