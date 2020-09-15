Pattern Play First Majestic Silver

Bullish breakout from a descending wedge pattern.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2020 9:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pattern Play: First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver (AG), a mining company focused on silver production, broke out to the upside of a descending wedge pattern on Monday, September 14th. The breakout was confirmed by price closing above the upper trendline. The MACD line has just crossed above the signal line, a bullish indicator. A wedge pattern is considered to be a continuation pattern and First Majestic has been in an uptrend since mid-March. First Majestic's stock price will likely resume its uptrend and grind towards its 2020 peak of about 14.50. If price manages to breakout above 14.50, its next stop would be 16.80, a level last reached in mid-2016. As long as price does not close below the upper trendline of the wedge pattern the bias should remain bullish. If price does close below the upper trendline of the pattern, then there is a chance that price could bounce off of the 10.90 support level. If price falls below 10.90, it would be a bearish signal and price could fall further to the 8.90 support level.   



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Trade

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.