Pattern play Edwards Lifesciences

Upside breakout from a descending broadening wedge pattern.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 29, 2020 10:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pattern play: Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences (EW), a designer and manufacturer of medical devices for heart disease, broke out to the upside of a descending broadening wedge pattern on December 22nd, after price held just below the upper trendline for a few weeks. The RSI is over 60 and appears to have broken out to the upside of a sideways channel. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are arranged in a bullish manner, as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. The next Fibonacci resistance levels are at 97.50 and 102.75. If price slips then traders should look to the upper trendline for support, as it recently acted as a strong resistance level. If price drops below the upper trendline of the pattern then 83.00 and 78.50 would be the immediate support levels.  

Market chart demonstrating Pattern Play Edwards Lifesciences. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Stocks Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
Today 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports
Today 02:57 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX holds steady after jobs data Apple falls further
Today 02:35 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:45 AM
Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
Yesterday 07:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_03
DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Market chart
    Everything you need to know about market cycles
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    December 14, 2023 04:51 PM
      Screen showing share price of 22,450
      Shein IPO: Everything you need to know about Shein
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 30, 2023 05:10 PM
        Energy
        Everything you need to know about the Exxon and Chevron acquisitions
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        November 28, 2023 07:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.