origin energy resorts to capital raising to boost financials 2326962015

The company is offering new shares to raise AU$2.5 billion amidst the slump in oil prices


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2015 2:46 PM
Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG), one of Australia’s biggest energy suppliers, has announced a fully underwritten capital raising of AU$2.5 billion as a part of a slew of measures intended to bolster a balance sheet that is under pressure from the continuing downturn in energy prices.

In a presentation filed with the ASX yesterday (September 30) the company said it intended to take further capital initiatives including a reduction in capex and working capital by AU$1 billion during FY 2016 and 2017, a cut in dividends to 20 cents per share during the said years, and asset sales of about AU$800 million by FY2017.

The reduction of dividends to a “sustainable level” will save cash flows of AU$420 million. The company has assured it will revisit the decision to cut dividends in the event “oil prices materially increase.”

The company said these measures totaling AU$4.7 billion, in addition to those announced earlier of AU$2.14 billion, aggregate about AU$6.9 billion going into FY2017.

Crucially, these are moves are expected to reduce the company’s dependence on the profit stream from its investment of AU$1.8 billion in the Asia Pacific LNG project, both streams of which are expected to come into production in FY2016. In its outlook, the company said it expects a negative contribution to underlying net profit after tax from LNG in FY 2016 of AU$170 – AU$220 million.

"The broader market has made very clear that the combination of (oil) price volatility and the levels of debt we have in our business are a deterrent to investors investing in the company, and we must fix that," Origin Chief Executive Grant King said Wednesday.

The asset sales include mothballed interests in the Cooper and Perth basins, wind energy assets and gas pipelines. Origin will also cease international exploration and geothermal activities by 2016.

These measures are also expected to preserve Origin’s investment grade rating and trim debt to AU$9 billion. The capital raising of AU$2.5 billion is a crucial element in Origin’s plan and will be used to pay down bank debt. The fully underwritten, pro rata, renounceable offer in the ratio of 4:7 is priced at AU$4 per new share. The offer marks a substantial discount of 34.4 per cent on Origin’s closing price on Tuesday (September 29).

The institutional portion will be on offer from September 30 to October 1, and the trading halt will be lifted on October 6.

Retail offer entitlements will be tradeable on the ASX from October 6 to 19. The retail offer will be open October 13 to 26.

Shares in Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) last traded at AU$6, a nine year low.

