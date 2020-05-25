Opportunities This Week

A few earnings plays to look out for

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 25, 2020 9:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Opportunities This Week

On Tuesday, Autozone (AZO) is awaited to post 3Q EPS of $13.02 vs. $15.99 the prior year on revenue of $2.6B compared to $2.8B last year. The Co is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the US. On May 15th, Melvin Capital Management announced that they purchased 2.7% of Co's outstanding stock, totaling to about 630,000 shares for 676 million dollars, according to a 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Technically speaking, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $1022.66 and $962.51). We are looking at the final target of $1257.00 with a stop-loss set at $975.00. 

On Wednesday, Autodesk (ADSK) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.79 vs. $0.45 the prior year on revenue of $862.8M compared to $735.5M last year. The Co is a major supplier of computer-aided design software and on May 19th, the Co premiered its new BIM 360 Assets module within the Autodesk Construction Cloud. The new module allows users to track project assets through the entire building lifecycle and will be released in mid-June. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $181.72 and $165.81). We are looking at the final target of $229.30 with a stop-loss set at $177.20.    

On Thursday, Costco Wholesale (COST) is expected to announce 3Q EPS of $1.93 vs. $1.89 the prior year on revenue of $37.1B compared to $34.7B in the year before. The Co operates a chain of warehouse stores and on May 6th, the Co reported that same-stores sales for April were -4.7% on month, above the -6.5% estimate. From a technical point of view, the RSI is below 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($304.95) but above its 50 day MA ($301.04). We are looking at the final target of $277.00 with a stop-loss set at $316.00.

Also on Thursday, Dollar General (DG) is likely to unveil 1Q EPS of $1.70 vs. $1.48 the prior year on revenue of $7.4B compared to $6.6B last year. The Co operates a chain of discount stores and its current analyst consensus rating is 21 buys, 7 holds and 1 sell, according to Bloomberg. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $177.72 and $165.00). We are looking at the final target of $197.60 with a stop-loss set at $174.30. 

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD, The index has broken above a consolidation zone on a 30-min chart and remains supported by its 30 period moving average.  As long as 2980 remains support we anticipate further advance towards 3000 and 3025 resistance levels.    



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD: Dovish RBNZ hammers Kiwi, Fed pivot could spark reversal
Today 02:55 AM
Crude oil forecast still bullish despite drop
Yesterday 05:30 PM
US CPI Preview: Another Low-3% Reading Likely, Traders Looking to Buy S&P 500 Dips?
Yesterday 04:52 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:18 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish as traders await Powell, CPI
Yesterday 12:58 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.