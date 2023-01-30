OPEC meeting preview: No change expected, crude likely to remain under pressure

The pulse of the oil market may quicken or slow depending on the outcome, but one thing is certain - the oil market will continue to beat with the rhythm of the global economy.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 31, 2023 3:41 AM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Oil prices are like the heartbeats of the global economy, constantly pulsing with each new data point and geopolitical event. As the world waits for the outcome of the OPEC meeting, traders and analysts alike are monitoring the oil market like a clinician monitors a patient's vital signs.

Background

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is scheduled to meet on February 1st, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will also convene during the meeting, which will focus on the organization's current production policies and the state of the global oil market.

OPEC meeting expectations

According to Reuters, delegates at the meeting expect OPEC to keep its oil policy steady, with no major changes to production levels. This sentiment is echoed by CIBC, which states that OPEC and JMMC are unlikely to recommend changes to oil output levels.

Geopolitical implications

OPEC's decisions not only impact the oil market, but also have significant geopolitical implications. As a cartel of major oil-producing countries, OPEC wields significant influence over global energy markets and can affect the balance of power among nations, especially as the Russia-Ukraine war wages.

Technical analysis: WTI crude oil (US OIL)

Oil prices have been on a downward trend in the lead-up to the OPEC meeting. While no major changes to oil production levels are expected, any unexpected developments at the meeting could still cause significant fluctuations in oil prices.

Looking at the daily chart below, WTI crude oil peaked above $120 back in June and it has been trending consistently lower since then. Since July, prices have been capped by the 100-day EMA, which now sits just above the current price, and the daily RSI indicator has been locked in a bearish zone (below 60). Unless we see a big surprise production cut from OPEC, the path of least resistance remains lower for crude prices, with bears looking for a potential drop back into the lower $70s as long as resistance near 82.50 holds.

11CIWTI01302023

Source: StoneX, TradingView

As the OPEC meeting draws closer, the world will be watching to see how the organization's decisions will shape the global energy market and influence oil prices. The pulse of the oil market may quicken or slow depending on the outcome, but one thing is certain - the oil market will continue to beat with the rhythm of the global economy.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: OPEC meeting OPEC Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
Today 07:29 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Today 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Today 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest OPEC meeting articles

Oil rig in the sea
WTI: OPEC+ and inventories send US oil on a rollercoaster ride
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
August 3, 2022 04:47 PM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    OPEC preview: Will OPEC+ increase output in August?
    By:
    June 27, 2022 07:39 PM
      Energy
      OPEC+ set for existing deal despite China, overcompliance concerns
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 4, 2022 03:28 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        European Open: Lira today, ErdoGONE tomorrow
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 2, 2021 05:48 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.