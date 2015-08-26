Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) said net profit during the half-year ended June jumped 49 per cent to $US227.5 million ($A317.69 million), with the company’s results showing it managed the sharp downturn in the energy market much better than its rivals. Despite plunging oil prices, the company grew its revenue 69 per cent to US$863.8 million, and boosted its interim dividend by 4 US cents to 6 US cents.

The company said its performance was underpinned by its Papua New Guinea (PNG) LNG project which saw strong demand for its LNG cargoes. Managing director Peter Botten said all four of the company’s customers took up their contracted volumes, with 85 per cent of cargoes sold off the spot market, according to The Australian.

Overall, higher sales volumes helped counter lower energy prices. Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH)’s realised oil price during the half-year was down nearly 50 per cent from the prior year period to US$56.64 per barrel, while its total sales jumped 205 per cent to 14.45 mmboe from 4.74 mmboe. Operating cash flow surged 102 per cent to US$516.8 million during the half-year.

“The Company is well placed to manage the current low oil price cycle, with close to US$1.6 billion of liquidity, a cash operating margin of 75 per cent, very competitive production costs and a focused optimisation process underway, designed to drive costs down further and deliver greater efficiencies across our business,” said Mr Botten.

Speaking to The Australian, Mr. Burton said that oil prices are unlikely to rebound anytime soon, and that the company would have to make adjustments to weather an oil price that would be “lower for longer.”

“There will be some pain in Oil Search,” he said. “We clearly are going to reduce our cost base and we’re going to be re-investing in the future.”

Would the company consider acquisitions?

Speaking on a phone interview with Fuel Fix from the Houston Chronicle, Mr. Botten said the recent plunge in share prices of oil companies during the market crash, already reeling from low crude prices, made oil and gas companies more attractive to buy than individual assets.

"It’s a rare time that I’ve seen buying companies may actually be cheaper than buying assets,” he said. “With the recent correction in the share market, should it be sustained, you are going to see a lot of corporate activity and consolidation.”

In Monday’s crash, shares of oil and gas producers fell to their lowest level in nearly 4 years.

On Oil Search’s acquisition policy, Mr. Botten said it would be very measured, disciplined and focused on potential opportunities in Papua New Guinea. He observed that companies selling individual assets may not agree to lower prices, but acquirers having the cash firepower might well be able to snatch up entire companies at bargain prices.

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) recently ousted its chief executive and indicated it was considering a divestment of one or more assets. It has a 13.5per cent stake in PNG LNG, and according to The Sydney Morning Herald, the stake would first have to be offered to its existing partners before a sale.

Oil Search Limited may well consider acquiring that stake, as in Mr Botten’s words, it is “a quality high returning assets, and it can be readily valued.”

"The issue comes back again to potential differential between a seller's expectations on oil prices and a buyer's expectations on oil prices."