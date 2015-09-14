Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) announced this morning that it had dismissed the buyout proposal from Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL).

A much anticipated, high level meeting to discuss a merger proposal between the two companies, scheduled for Sunday, was called off as the buyout offer was said to be too low.

Woodside chief executive, Peter Coleman, and chairman, Michael Chaney, had planned to meet their Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) counterparts in Sydney on Sunday – the first official talks between the companies after Woodside’s takeover offer of September 3. Though its time and venue had been decided late last week, the meeting was postponed on a request by Oil Search.

On September 3, Woodside offered one share for four shares in Oil Search, implying an offer price of $7.65 a share, or a 14 per cent premium, which many analysts see as a ‘lowball,’ initial offer made to set negotiations in motion, with sweeteners to be added later to help clinch the deal.

“Sunday’s meeting was postponed at the request of Oil Search,” a Woodside spokesman said, according to the Business Spectator. “We look forward to explaining this merger proposal, provided (to Oil Search) on September 3, when the other party is able to schedule a meeting.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Mr Coleman had previously spent a few days in Sydney in an attempt to meet and convince the Oil Search management on the merits of the proposal. He was unsuccessful, and ultimately had to fly back to Perth.

This morning, Oil Search rebuffed the offer without meeting Woodside – as widely expected in the media.

“Following a detailed evaluation of the proposal, the Board has concluded that the proposal is highly opportunistic and grossly undervalues the Company,” Oil Search said in a statement. “Since receiving the proposal, the Company has undertaken substantial shareholder engagement. The overwhelming feedback has been that this proposal has little merit.”

Oil Search chief Peter Botten, a deal-smart veteran himself, is likely to hold out for a much higher premium, according to the Business Spectator. That could thwart Mr Coleman’s ambitions to pick up lucrative oil and gas assets at cheap prices amidst the global oil bust.

“The Board of Oil Search believes our Company is in a very strong position, both operationally and financially,” said Oil Search Chairman Rick Lee. “We have a low cost, high quality, production base which is generating strong cash flows and excellent growth opportunities, with the proposed PNG LNG Train 3 and Papua LNG among the most competitive new developments in the world.”

Some analysts have questioned Oil Search’s governance by refusing to engage in discussions with Woodside on the proposal.

“If any proposals are tabled in the future that reflect compelling value for Oil Search shareholders, we will engage on them,” Mr Lee said, however. “Clearly this proposal falls well short of that test.”