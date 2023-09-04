Oil prices rise, holiday markets unchanged

Oil prices rose to a nine month high in a thin holiday trading. For markets which were open, S&P 500 futures fell and Nasdaq futures edged higher. The dollar index and ten year bonds were unchanged.
Bottom-line: risk-hold.

By :  ,  Financial Writer
September 5, 2023 6:01 AM
Research
By :  ,  Financial Writer

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

No rate rise expected in September

Last week saw equities boosted by mixed economic data, on jobs and inflation, which traders chose to see as good news, not requiring the Fed to raise rates. Nasdaq and the Magnificent Seven tech stocks led the way. Following a “hawkish pause” in June, no change is expected this year. Fedwatch, the market’s gauge for official rates, is pointing to no change in rates at the September 19-20 FOMC meeting and just one-in-three chance of rate hikes by the end of the year. As always, this path is ‘data dependent.’

Oil price rises buoyed by supply cuts

Oil prices rose to a nine month high, at $86 per barrel in a thin holiday trading as traders await production updates from OPEC+, notably Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts. Crude oil inventories fell last week, with increased crude exports and higher refinery utilization rates, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA also forecasts that US shale oil and gas production declined August, adding to concerns of supply tightness. US energy firms reduced the number of oil rigs by seven to 530, their biggest cut since early June, according to Baker Hughes data, its lowest since March 2022.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Global equity market’s mixed

  • Global markets were mixed today, led by the Nikkei 225 up 0.7%, while the FTSE and DAX were down by 0.2% and 0.1% respectively
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 13.8

Bonds and dollar unchanged

  • 10-year bonds were unchanged 4.17%
  • The dollar index was unchanged at 104.2
  • Versus the dollar, the Euro and Sterling were up 0.2% and 0.3% respectively, while the Yen was off 0.2%
  • Bitcoin found support at $25,900 after recent weakness

Oil continues rally

  • Crude oil prices rose 0.5%, to $86.0 per barrel
  • Elsewhere commodity markets were closed

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com 

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

 

 

Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Today 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:23 AM

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
By:
Paul Walton
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
    Research
    Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
      Research
      Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 3, 2024 07:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

