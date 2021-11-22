Oil-palooza!?

The US may release up to 35 million barrels of oil

November 23, 2021 9:15 AM
Oil rig on an grey day

Last week, after Joe Biden got off the phone with China’s President XI, China announced they would be releasing oil from their reserves.  Whether that was the reason China released oil from their National Food and Strategic Reserves or not, doesn’t really matter. (China also released oil from their reserves back in September).  However, upon Joe Biden’s urging, today Japan and India also released oil from their own reserves.  Later in the day, the US followed suit and announced it would be releasing oil from is Strategic Petroleum Reserves. The amounts and timing of the release for each country is still undecided, however the US may release up to 35 million barrels of oil.  South Korea may be next to announce.

What factors move the price of oil?

But what does that mean for OPEC+ when they meet again at their next meeting on December?  Probably not much.  The release from the SPRs is already priced into the market. As we wrote last week, prices may have been moving lower on speculation that these countries may release oil from their reserves.   In addition, OPEC+ had said at their last meeting that they would not increase supply due to the lack of the demand from the uncertainty around the coronavirus.  With the reemergence of the virus in Europe, their outlook probably won’t change much when they meet in early December. So how much more room could WTI have on the downside?

WTI crude oil had been moving lower since it put in a bearish engulfing candlestick on November 10th, from 85.15.  Today, price reached a low of 75.77.

wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Oil pulled back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of August 22nd to the highs of October 25th.  The price pattern on a 240-minute timeframe targets just below 74.00, which is also the 50% retracement from the same timeframe.

wti 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The correlation coefficient between WTI can USD/CAD is -0.83.  As we often discuss, USD/CAD and Crude oil have an inverse correlation.  Anything below -0.80 is considered a strong negative correlation. On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD broke through the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the September 20th highs to the October 21st lows at 1.2664 and rose to the target of the AB=CD formation, near 1.2710.  In addition, the pair stalled at the upward sloping trendline dating back to July 5th.

usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Both Crude Oil and USD/CAD at support and resistance, respectively, on the daily timeframe. If WTI crude oil holds, USD/CAD may move lower.  However, if WTI does complete the flag pattern on the 240-minute timeframe, one USD/CAD may push incrementally higher and reach the target for the descending wedge and horizontal resistance at 1.2775!

Whatever the reason that crude moved lower, one has to wonder how much room WTI has on the downside.  Is it a “sell the rumor, buy the fact”, or was it lower due to the expected lack of demand?  With the increase in oil from the SPRs, OPEC+ is likely still on hold at the next meeting, which may give Crude a bounce and may push USD/CAD lower!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 


Related tags: USD/CAD Trade Ideas Forex WTI Oil

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
By:
James Stanley
January 18, 2025 07:30 AM
    USD/CAD Update: The Canadian Dollar Remains Weak Amid Political Uncertainty
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 8, 2025 08:07 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 28, 2024 01:30 PM
        canada_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 18, 2024 05:14 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.