OIL MARKET WEEK AHEAD The slow claw back begins

The US job market still remains fragile and until it improves substantially, a full recovery in oil demand remains unlikely.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 12, 2020 11:07 PM
Oil drilling in sea
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Monday will be a key day for reopening across Europe: Not only will clothes, shoe retailers and other shops open across the UK for the first time in three months, but it will also theoretically be possible to travel on the Orient Express train all the way from London to Istanbul. Not that the actual train will operate, but as of Monday the countries on the route, including Belgium, France and Germany will open their borders, making it possible to travel across the continent by land.

Within Europe, road travel has returned to about 60% of its pre-corona levels, mostly inside each of the countries, but once the borders are fully open, the annual European migration to the southern coasts will begin, albeit likely at only 30%-40% of the intensity of previous years.

Source: EuroNews

This week there was a lot of exuberance in the oil market focused on OPEC’s decision to extend its output cuts and while the reduction will eventually make a difference in the oversupply of oil in the market, the real claw back in European demand will only properly start once the borders are open.

With holiday destinations being accessible, flights will also begin to pick up. For the moment, Gatwick Airport, the second largest of London’s five airports, has only four flights a day. Stanstead and Luton airports, numbers three and four, see only five to six departures per day. This will gradually start changing from next week, at first at a slow pace as airlines try and gauge how many travellers are willing to go back to flying while some health risks still remain. The UK’s two-week quarantine rule will slow down UK travellers, but with intensive pressure on the government from the travel industry, it is unclear how long that rule will remain in place.

OPEC panel meeting

The last OPEC+ production discussion on 6 June took place a few days later than initially planned because Saudi Arabia decided to do something about countries not complying with the agreed reductions. The ten non-OPEC members, which include Russia, pumped a combined 13.89 million barrels per day comprising 91% of their cuts, bringing OPEC+’s collective compliance to 85%. Of the OPEC members, most largely stuck to their cuts, but Iraq pumped 4.19 million bpd in May — some 600,000 bpd over its agreed limit. Nigeria, Angola and Gabon, as well as non-OPEC states Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, were also loose with their compliance with the quotas they agreed on. The upshot: those failing to meet their reduction quotas had to agree to make deeper cuts between July and September. From next Thursday a special OPEC-led panel will review the market every month and report to OPEC+ on the cooperation from member states. It remains to be seen how anybody, but most importantly Saudi Arabia, will make sure that the promises by non-compliant members are actually kept.

US domestic inventories should start declining over the next two weeks

This week’s rise in US petroleum stock levels should not have come as a surprise given that the large amounts of Saudi oil which have been shipped during the height of the supply war between Saudi Arabia and Russia are still being offloaded in the US. However, the process is now nearing its end and crude reserve levels should stabilising over the next couple of weeks. The API oil inventory reading on Tuesday and EIA petroleum reserve data due out on Wednesday should either show the last gains in the current set of increases or start showing a decline as domestic demand continues to pick up. The US job market still remains fragile and until it improves substantially, a full recovery in demand remains unlikely.

When

What

Why is it important

Mon 15 June 03.00

China Industrial production

Rose 3.9% in April, May increase expected at 5%

Tue 16 June 14.15

US May industrial production

Expect a significant recovery from April’s 11.25 decline

Tue 16 June 21.30

API weekly crude oil stocks

Last increase 8.4m

Wed 17 June n/a

OPEC monthly oil report

Summary of global supply and demand trends + OPEC member production updates

Wed 17 June 15.30

EIA crude oil stocks

Last increase 5.7m

Thu 18 June 18.30

US initial jobless claims to June 12

Gradual decline in weekly numbers

Fri 19 June 18.00

Baker Hughes US oil rig count

Fri 19 June 20.30

CFTC net oil positions

Last week hedge funds pulled out of their speculative positions

Related tags: Oil WTI Brent

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: PMIs, US GDP and Core PCE to set FX tone
Today 03:00 AM
Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
July 19, 2024 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
July 19, 2024 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 18, 2024 01:12 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 18, 2024 10:00 AM
        Crude_oil_USD
        WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2024 12:48 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.