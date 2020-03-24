Oil Gains Could Be Short Lived

Additionally, optimism is rising that the US will soon agree to $2 trillion coronavirus aid package to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak. This would bring a two-fold benefit. Firstly, it would increase the cash supply, weighing on the value of the dollar. A weaker dollar boosts dollar denominated oil prices, by making it cheaper for buyers with other currencies. Secondly it would support oil demand by propping up the economy. Whilst Congress are still haggling over the deal, it is expected to be reached sooner rather than later.

Overall demand remains low

Oil is struggling to maintain session highs as overall oil demand remains low amid ongoing travel restrictions and as commercial activities grind to a halt.





Whilst there are signs that the number of deaths have peaked in Italy, numbers in the US, the world’s second largest consumer of oil are still a few weeks behind. The World Health Organisation has warned that the US, the world's largest economy, may become the global epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. US PMI data is due this afternoon. If European data is anything to go by, then the hit on the service sector could be eye watering. And it could get a lot worse over the coming months as more and more US cities move into lock down mode.



