Excess supply

Russia, US and Saudi Arabia fighting for market shares has exasperated an excess supply situation. Excessive supply is only expected to improve as US shale production slumps in response to the collapsing prices. This will happen but it will take time.





Will oil recover soon?

The price of oil is unlikely to recover until either the lock downs across Europe and US show an end in sight, or excess supply dwindles. Given high inventory levels this could be a while. WTI levels to watch

Oil is trading over 6% lower at $20.45. It is below 50, 100 and 200 sma on 4 hour chart – a bearish chart.

Immediate support can be seen at $19.92 (today’s low) prior to $19 (round number) and $17.90 historic low (Feb ’02).

Immediate resistance is at $21.80 (today’s high) prior to $23.60 (50 sma) and $25.1 (high 20th, 24th and 25th March).







Oil has lost more than half its value over the past month as widespread lock downs in Europe and North America has slashed oil demand. Around a quarter of normal global consumption could be lost. Expectations that lock downs will be extended will keep pressure on oil demand outlook.